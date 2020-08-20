Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 86
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 1
Traffic warnings: 15
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 5
Traffic detail: 3
Medical assists: 0
Aug. 7 at 6:10 a.m., Shelly Foster, 56, of Morristown, was killed when she was hit by a car while crossing Brooklyn Street on foot, as reported last week. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Aug. 7 at 10:03 a.m., a caller wanted police to know a woman driving a “jacked up truck with big tires” was driving unsafely in Morristown Corners. Police weren’t in the area at the time.
Aug. 7 at 12:26 p.m., an elderly man was making inappropriate, explicit comments to passersby on 2nd Street and people wanted police to know.
Aug. 7 at 2:24 p.m., police let Harrison Concrete know that one of its drivers was reported to be speeding on Randolph Road.
Aug. 7 at 7:46 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health when a customer refused to leave Big Lots.
Aug. 7 at 7:48 p.m., tools and bicycles were reported stolen on Randolph Road; police are investigating.
Aug. 7 at 10:26 p.m., the vehicle left parked on the curb at the Maplefields on Route 15 was eventually towed.
Aug. 7 at 11:25 p.m., Sarah Hunt, 43, of Greensboro, was accused of driving under the influence, first offense, after police stopped her on Morristown Corners Road for speeding. Hunt refused to provide breath or blood samples at the police station, but her roadside breath test showed her blood alcohol level to be .124 percent.
Aug. 8 at 8:38 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Ober Hill Road in Johnson.
Aug. 8 at 11:15 a.m., other drivers reported an elderly man driving very slow on Brooklyn Street. Police have been receiving calls about the man for awhile; he had been scheduled to lose his license, but was actually able to keep it and is still on the road, moseying along.
Aug. 8 at 4:42 p.m., police gave a lift to the man who didn’t have a ride home from CVS Pharmacy to Hyde Park.
Aug. 8 at 5:27 p.m., police served a restraining order on someone who stopped by the police station to meet with them.
Aug. 8 at 5:34 p.m., the same individual was served with a no-trespass order for a Stagecoach Road property.
Aug. 8 at 5:47 p.m., an Elmore Street resident returned home from vacation to find his house had been egged. Police tracked down the juveniles, and the matter is being resolved without further police or court involvement.
Aug. 8 at 7:09 p.m., an ongoing property-line dispute in Pinewood Estates reared its head again.
Aug. 8 at 10:32 p.m., a 1st Street resident told police a suspicious-seeming man in a hoodie had been walking around late at night for the past few nights. Police didn’t find him.
Aug. 9 at 11:28 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Walton Road.
Aug. 9 at 2:57 p.m., staff at Dunkin’ Donuts reported a woman trespassing; they couldn’t remember her name though and she was gone when an officer arrived, so there wasn’t much police could do about it.
Aug. 9 at 2:48 p.m., Henry Lovell, 21, of Morristown, was arrested on a warrant out of Lamoille County after an incident near the intersection of Upper Main and Portland streets.
Aug. 10 at 9:52 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Brooklyn Street, where a woman was injured after she fell of her skateboard.
Aug. 10 at 5:26 p.m., a caller reported that a woman had slapped a man across the face on Copley Avenue. After an investigation police accused Nancy Kapusta, 77, of Wolcott, of simple assault.
Aug. 10 at 6:16 p.m., an assault was reported at a Golf Course Road home, but the alleged victim refused to press charges.
Aug. 10 at 11:52 p.m., a verbal dispute on 1st Street ended when a woman was taken to detox.
Aug. 11 at 12:30 p.m., police responded to an address just off Walton Road where Sheara Bryant, 43, of Stowe, was arrested on a warrant from Caledonia County.
Aug. 11 at 1:43 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Maple Street.
Aug. 11 at 1:56 p.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a Washington Highway resident. Officers found a family dispute in progress at the residence, but everyone was OK.
Aug. 11 at 3:43 p.m., suspicious goings-on were reported on Lower Main Street. Responding officers ultimately got a search warrant as part of their investigation; police later accused Jessica Parker, 30, of Johnson, of possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.
Aug. 11 at 4:35 p.m., Morristown officers were still looking into the suspicious events on Lower Main Street, so they asked Stowe police to look into reports of gunshots on Randolph Road.
Aug. 11 at 8:01 p.m., lots of speeders, many on motorcycles, have been reported on Randolph Road so police upped their patrols and use of radar in the area.
Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health with searching for a man who went missing for several hours; he was later found at Cumberland Farms.
Aug. 12 at 9:57 a.m., after an investigation police accused Samuel Earley, 37, of Hyde Park with sexual assault after someone filed a report earlier that morning.
Aug. 12 at 10:03 a.m., one man reported being stalked by another.
Aug. 12 at 1:56 p.m., a woman told police that a suspicious-seeming man had tried to talk her into getting into his van on Congress Street.
Aug. 12 at 2:37 p.m., the case of one man stalking another turned out to be a dispute over work, and payment for it, that one of the men had done for the other.
Aug. 12 at 8:34 p.m., Cumberland Farms staff were worried that the man who was recently accused of robbing the store at knifepoint was in the area, so police patrolled the village on foot. No sign of him.
Aug. 12 at 11:45 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Golf Course Road.
Aug. 13 at 3:57 p.m., suspected drug activity was reported in the area of Sunset Drive.
Aug. 13 at 4:05 p.m., 3rd Street residents reported a verbal dispute at the neighbors. The argument never turned physical, but police did issue one man a citation to appear in court for an alleged crime that occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the courts were shut down.
Aug. 13 at 4:23 p.m., passersby reported a juvenile was jumping off Tenney Bridge on Route 15A. The kid was OK when police checked on him.
Aug. 13 at 5:53 p.m., out-of-staters staying in the area told police a local man threatened them and told them to leave Vermont while they were shopping at Hannaford Supermarket. It’s not the first time he’s threatened them, they told police; the investigation is ongoing.
Aug. 13 at 7:52 p.m., assisted Berlin police with locating someone in Morristown whose checkbook may have been stolen.
Aug. 13 at 7:56 p.m., assisting Stowe police, Morristown officers gave a drunk man a lift to Copley Hospital.
Aug. 13 at 8:18 p.m., an alleged assault is still being investigated.
Aug. 13 at 8:46 p.m., no one was seriously injured in a crash near the intersection of Walton and Morristown Corners roads, but one vehicle was towed and Morrisville Water & Light crews had to get some power lines back up on poles.
Aug. 13 at 11:13 p.m., Cumberland Farms staff asked police to review surveillance footage to determine if someone had fueled up and left without paying. Police told them that’s an in-house job they can do themselves.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
