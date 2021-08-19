Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 6
Aug. 6 at 12:56 a.m., a bat was flapping around inside a house off Randolph Road, so police were summoned to get rid of the rodent, which they did, with no harm to the animal.
Aug. 6 at 6:45 a.m., police responded to the trailer park at Second Street, where a person had reportedly overdosed. Police say Jacob Houston, 32, of Morristown, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Aug. 6 at 5:05 p.m., a couple of cars bumped into each other in the Hannaford parking lot, and no one was injured.
Aug. 6 at 6:55 p.m., police arrested Tawnya Kennison, 39, listed as homeless, on an in-state arrest warrant.
Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., two tenants arguing at their apartment were advised to take the issue up with their landlord.
Aug. 7 at 12:36 p.m., staff at Apple Tree market said some people were dumping trash at their Dumpster without permission. The garbage tossers told police they thought it was a public Dumpster, and police informed them otherwise.
Aug. 7 at 2:57 p.m., a car crash in the construction zone on Route 15 netted only minor cosmetic damage, and no injuries.
Aug. 7 at 8:48 p.m., a local business employee forgot to lock the door after closing shop, so police secured the premises so they could lock up.
Aug. 7 at 9:12 p.m., police resolved a custodial dispute.
Aug. 7 at 10:43 p.m., a person was reportedly flagging down cars on Main Street, asking how to get to the local bar.
Aug. 8 at 7:46 a.m., the latest bike stolen in a recent rash of thefts was swiped from Summer Street but was later returned undamaged.
Aug. 8 at 8 a.m., a woman was concerned that she hadn’t heard from her dad in a long time, so police checked on the man, who said he’d call his daughter.
Aug. 8 at 1:21 p.m., someone reported losing a wallet near El Toro restaurant.
Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m., police arrested Christeen Mcardle, 50, of Morristown, for driving under the influence, after receiving a tip. Mcardle refused to submit to a breath test to determine her blood-alcohol concentration.
Aug. 8 at 4:51 p.m., a cheetah-print wallet was reported lost at Hannaford.
Aug. 8 at 4:55 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was seen parked alongside Mud City Loop, the denizens of which have been vocal in their opposition to ATVs. Police referred the matter to a fish and game officer who was in the area doing enforcement, and he issued some tickets.
Aug. 9 at 1:25 a.m., police responded to the scene of an argument between a couple, one of whom agreed to leave for the night.
Aug. 9 at 7:55 a.m., management at the Portland Street laundromat said someone left behind a bunch of stuff, such as tarps and tents and other camping equipment.
Aug. 9 at 10:22 a.m., someone asked the police to check on a person on Park Street, and they found a person who had fallen. The person was taken to Copley, and police say he is OK.
Aug. 10 at 7:35 a.m., someone squatting at a building near the hydropower plant on Feline Loop left behind a mess, including the remnants of a campfire.
Aug. 10 at 10:35 a.m., on a very hot day, a woman accidentally locked a child in a car in the Northgate Plaza parking lot. Luckily, police saw a locksmith in the same lot, who was able to jimmy open the door without police having to break a window.
Aug. 10 at 11:16 a.m., employees at Hearthstone heating company reported numerous homeless campsites on their property near the rail trail. Police talked to some people there about packing it up.
Aug. 10 at 5:15 p.m., police assisted numerous agencies in a search along Stagecoach Road for a person sought by Bennington cops. He was later found in Barre by law enforcement there.
Aug. 10 at 4:27 p.m., a man left Copley Hospital without being medically cleared to do so, and police gave him a ride home.
Aug. 11 at 3:10 a.m., police delivered news to a family that their child had been in a car crash in Florida.
Aug. 11 at 8:32 a.m., no one was hurt in a three-car crash in the Route 15 construction zone.
Aug. 11 at 11:08 a.m., police responded to an incident on Brooklyn Street, where a man was suspected of assaulting someone. Police are investigating.
Aug. 11 at 3:05 p.m., a dump truck’s blown tire shredded, leaving debris near Jersey Heights.
Aug. 11 at 4:31 p.m., someone complained about how southbound drivers are using the stop sign at the Route 12/15A fork to make left-hand turns, rather than heeding the yield sign.
Aug. 11 at 5 p.m., the driver of a car that hit a telephone pole on Washington Avenue is suspected of violating traffic laws, but police are still investigating.
Aug. 12 at 8:41 a.m., a dog was running loose on Lower Main Street, and police referred the incident to the town animal control officer.
Aug. 12 at 8:22 p.m., a truck with an attached trailer was spotted fishtailing as it drove along Route 15, shedding debris as it went.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
