Total reported incidents: 147
Arrests: 12
Traffic stops: 56
Alex Maldonado, 18, address unknown, was arrested for retail theft after police determined he stole items from Tractor Supply Company on July 11.
Tawnya Kennison, 40, address unknown, was arrested after an Aug. 2 investigation into people camping on a Pleasant Street property.
Aug. 5 at 7:33 a.m., a hiker’s backpack left behind at the Jiffy Mart was turned over to police.
Aug. 5 at 2:39 p.m., an intoxicated woman observed at Dollar General was issued a no trespass order.
Aug. 5 at 3:03 p.m., someone reported having a skateboard stolen from outside Morrisville Beverage.
Aug. 5 at 3:16 p.m., police investigated gunfire in the area of Lower Elmore Mountain and Fitzgerald roads and said there were no violations.
Aug. 5 at 4:49 p.m., someone reported a suspicious looking vehicle with tinted out windows on Maple Street. It is illegal in Vermont to have tinted windows, but they are no longer part of the vehicle inspection checklist.
Aug. 5 at 10:11 p.m., a man said he fell for an online scam, although he wasn’t sure if he’d lost money in the scam. The case was referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
Aug. 6 at 6:34 a.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a woman, who told them she was fine and her ex was just using the cops to bother her.
Aug. 6 at 10:03 a.m., police assisted emergency medical services helping a person who fell off the side of Cottage Street in their wheelchair.
Aug. 6 at 8:35 p.m., Scott Thomas, 30, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence, following a traffic stop on Pucker Street. Thomas registered a 0.11 blood alcohol concentration.
Aug. 6 at 9:17 p.m., police located and pulled over a vehicle that was swerving along Route 100, but the driver seemed fine and was sent on their way.
Aug. 6 at 10:19 p.m., someone reported a bunch of people revving their engines and doing burnouts in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. When police arrived, everyone there blamed it on their friend who had just left.
Aug. 7 at 6:42 p.m., following a traffic stop on Bridge Street, police arrested Martin Fluck, 54 of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence of drugs, pending results of a blood test.
Aug. 7 at 9:55 a.m., a pair of German shepherds roaming Jersey Way were finally cornered by police on Old Creamery Road and apprehended, before being reunited with their owners.
Aug. 7 at 11:11 p.m., a bunch of teens were hanging out at Oxbow Waterfront Park, and three of them were ticketed for smoking pot.
Aug. 8 at 10:08 a.m., someone reported a woman slumped over in a car in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but it was just someone watching a video on her phone while she waited for a person.
Aug. 8 at 11:23 p.m., police arrested Amanda Laraway, 38, of Johnson, for false pretenses and arrested Anthony Peno, 35, of Morristown, for false pretenses and petit larceny, after the two allegedly stole a debit card and used it to make some purchases.
Aug. 8 at 12:10, a person was trespassed from a Randolph Road property and, 45 minutes later, another one was trespassed from a Fitzgerald Road property.
Aug. 8 at 2:04 p.m., some bicycles that had earlier been stolen from Chuck’s Bikes were returned, but the owner ended up donating them to some kids.
Aug. 8 at 2:46 p.m., Amanda Laraway was arrested again, this time on an in-state warrant.
Aug. 8 at 6:29 p.m., a flatbed trailer came and picked up a car that broke down on Laporte Road.
Aug. 8 at 8:08 p.m., a person reported screaming turned out to be a man who was sad because his dog died.
Aug. 9 at 6:49 a.m., police responded to a Cochran Road home where Alex Ploof, 43, had died. Police say it seems the death was medical related.
Aug. 9 at 9:02 p.m., Tawnya Kennison was arrested again, this time for petit larceny, after she allegedly stole some stuff from a contractor.
Aug. 9 at 12:25 p.m., a man was trespassed from a store after he allegedly stole a bottle of Pepsi.
Aug. 9 at 4:13 p.m., police arrested Travis White, 38, address unknown, on an active warrant.
Aug. 9 at 7:18 p.m., a person was reported dumping personal trash into the bins at the Manosh car wash, but police discovered it was an employee of the car wash.
Aug. 9 at 7:24 p.m., a cow was loose on Randolph Road, until the owner coaxed her back home.
Aug. 9 at 9:52 p.m., police were summoned to a loud row in one of the apartments above the post office and talked to an intoxicated woman who said she was kicked out and called mean names.
Aug. 9 at 10:18 p.m., police arrested Nathaniel Mason, 23, of Morristown, for DUI, following a traffic stop on Laporte Road near the Stowe town line. Mason registered a 0.18 percent BAC.
Aug. 10 at 8:10 a.m., a juvenile who ran away from home in Stowe was found in Morristown and Stowe police were notified.
Aug. 10 at 9:13 a.m., a woman’s relatives received notice she was dead, but police said it seemed to be part of an internet hoax, because the rumors of her demise were exaggerated.
Aug. 10 at 1:52 p.m., Hannaford turned over a bunch of old debit cards left at the store in recent weeks and months without anyone coming to claim them.
Aug. 10 at 4:06 p.m., a car hit and killed a deer on Stagecoach Road. The driver wasn’t hurt but the vehicle was leaking fluids.
Aug. 10 at 9:02 p.m., police cited Matthew Judkins, 26, of Hyde Park, for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Silver Ridge Road.
Aug. 11 at 2:08 p.m., a tenant above the post office who was out of town asked police to kick out any people who were at his place, and police obliged.
Aug. 11 at 4:44 p.m., for the third time in a week, police pulled over a vehicle that was swerving all over, and found the driver to be sober.
Aug. 11 at 10:52 p.m., police arrested Marco Corsetti, 37, of Morristown, for driving under the influence of drugs, and are awaiting toxicology results.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
