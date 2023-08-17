Total reported incidents: 107
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 24
Suspicious events: 17
Citizen disputes: 6
Agency assists: 5
Public assists: 4
Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington, and David Foy, 50, of Barre City, were both arrested for felony retail theft, after allegedly making off with a generator and other items from Aubuchon Hardware on July 14.
Wendell Walbridge, 37, of Morristown, was arrested for felony unlawful mischief, after further investigation into the July 23 destruction of coin machines at Manosh car wash that previously netted one arrest.
Aug. 4 at 10:09 a.m., someone broke into the Siam Valley Thai restaurant and stole a bunch of money and damaged property. Police are investigating.
Aug. 4 at 9:25 p.m., police stood by as a person who was having issues with her ex frequented the same business.
Aug. 4 at 10:57 p.m., two people out for a late-night drunken stroll on Court Street were told by police that they’d be taken to detox if they didn’t quiet down. That seemed to do the trick.
Aug. 5 at 2:05 a.m., some sketchy late-night characters were seen lurking outside vehicles at Madadashcar.
Aug. 5 at 4:19 p.m., a man sitting in the Lower Main Street gazebo seemed suspicious to a passerby. To police, he seemed just fine.
Aug. 5 at 6:29 p.m., Cumberland Farms staff asked police to trespass a juvenile thought to be stealing soda pop.
Aug. 6 at 12:04 p.m., a person with mental health issues was reported missing, but was later found at church.
Aug. 6 at 12:35 p.m., a woman who reported her car stolen later called to say it had been found and she was calling a tow truck to bring it back.
Aug. 6 at 5:32 p.m., the owner of a pickup truck that has roused suspicions by being parked near the cemetery on Walton Road told police he was out fishing and that’s just where he parks.
Aug. 6 at 11:19 p.m., two vehicles parked at Westside Court had their windows smashed. Police are investigating.
Aug. 7 at 9:45 a.m., police are investigating theft from Menard’s Agway.
Aug. 7 at 12:29 p.m., Skylar Grimes, 32, of Eden, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and driving after criminal license suspension, after crashing at the corner of Brooklyn and Bridge streets. No one was injured.
Aug. 7 at 1:05 p.m., Sunset Motor Inn management reported a master key being stolen but called later to say it had been returned.
Aug. 7 at 5:07 p.m., a woman felt her ex kept driving past her, despite a court order to stay away. Police determined there was no violation.
Aug. 7 at 6:27 p.m., Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant, after being spotted in Morrisville Plaza.
Aug. 7 at 11:11 p.m., police gave a man a ride from Maplefields to Waterbury.
Aug. 8 at 2:01 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a woman on Park Street, finding her fine and advising her to call her dad, who was worried.
Aug. 8 at 4:12 p.m., someone reported losing three $20 bills on Richmond Street. If you found it and are reading this, just know that someone is out 60 bucks.
Aug. 8 at 8:13 p.m., police backed up the fire department on Portland Street, where a stovetop had flared up. No one was injured and no major property damaged.
Aug. 8 at 2:07 a.m., insert weekly late night drunken disorderliness at a particular Union Street home here.
Aug. 9 at 6:44 a.m., a woman lying on the rail trail near Brooklyn Street told police she was just napping. She was given a ride somewhere else.
Aug. 9 at 11:42 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen from the Hannaford parking lot was later seen back in the lot, but in a different spot.
Aug. 9 at 5:36 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order on Park Street.
Aug. 9 at 11:54 p.m., a person at a home at the corner of Hutchins and Pleasant streets wanted an unwelcome person trespassed.
Aug. 9 at 4:01 a.m., another late night, another fight at that Union Street home. This time police got the two arguers to go their separate ways.
Aug. 10 at 12:10 p.m., a U-Haul truck hadn’t been returned and was flagged as stolen.
Aug. 10 at 12:16 p.m., a mountain bike — teal and purple Gary Fisher with a bell — was stolen from an Upper Main Street home.
Aug. 10 at 4:41 p.m., a Bridge Street resident said someone tried to break in and police said the door was damaged and are investigating the incident.
Aug. 10 at 6:31 p.m., a Randolph Road resident said someone drove across their lawn.
Aug. 10 at 7:11 p.m., a mother and son argued about her car.
Aug. 10 at 11:44 p.m., Amber Judd, 34, of Waterbury, was arrested on an in-state warrant, after police pulled over a vehicle on Laporte Road and recognized Judd in the passenger seat.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.