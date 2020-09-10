Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 80
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 2
Traffic warnings: 7
Alarms: 4
Background checks: 1
Foot patrols: 1
Traffic detail: 2
Aug. 28 at 12:19 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 28 at 8:46 a.m., Silver Ridge Road residents called police about the man sitting on their lawn with several bags; he was waiting to connect with Lamoille County Mental Health staff, and agreed to move along when asked by police.
Aug. 28 at 10:37 a.m., someone tore down all the “Posted” signs on Dr. Neal Road.
Aug. 28 at 10:37 a.m., a case of vandalism was reported on Needles Eye Road, where someone wrote “Trump, 2020” in the middle of the road.
Aug. 28 at 11:09 a.m., passersby were worried about the well-being of whoever had been using the abandoned electric wheelchair on Maple Street; police discovered the man had gotten a lift after the motorized chair started acting up.
Aug. 28 at 11:57 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health after a juvenile went missing near Upper Main Street; the youth was soon found.
Aug. 28 at 12:04 p.m., someone wanted to report the possible violation of a court order; turns out the alleged violator is in California, not Vermont, so police referred the matter to authorities on the West Coast.
Aug. 28 at 3:19 p.m., a woman police described as unhappy grew even unhappier when they said they couldn’t do much about another woman who wasn’t wearing a mask while protesting at the corner of Portland and Upper Main streets.
Aug. 28 at 3:58 p.m., police are still waiting on statements from the people involved in a fight or argument on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 28 at 4:24 p.m., back on Portland Street, a passing bicyclist told police a pedestrian had called them a name.
Aug. 28 at 5:25 p.m., police returned to Portland Street, where a fight had broken out. Neither person involved in the scrap wanted to talk to the cops so officers took no action.
Aug. 28 at 6:28 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police with a traffic stop on Elmore Road.
Aug. 28 at 6:40 p.m., an unidentified female smashed some bottles in the Northgate Plaza parking lot and left; police were still assisting the Vermont State Police and couldn’t respond, so she got away.
Aug. 28 at 9:27 p.m., a teen driver got a ticket for going 40 on a section of Stagecoach Road posted at 25 mph and also got a warning for having passengers in the car, which a junior operator’s license does not allow.
Aug. 28 at 9:32 p.m., police made sure an Elmore Road resident’s home was clear of any intruders after she broke up with her boyfriend.
Aug. 29 at 1:23 a.m., police accused Michael Sylvester, 32, of Morristown, of driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Howard Street. Police stopped Sylvester for running a stop sign; they later measured his blood alcohol level at .159 percent, nearly twice the legal limit.
Aug. 29 at 1:32 p.m., Colchester police asked Morristown officers to look for a woman, but she wasn’t at the Harrel Street address they checked.
Aug. 30 at 6:52 p.m., a two-car crash was reported on Stagecoach Road, but one driver left without exchanging insurance information; police are waiting on a statement from the other driver.
Aug. 31 at 7:28 a.m., an abandoned vehicle on Private Ridges Road was towed.
Aug. 31 at 7:32 p.m., a bicycle was stolen on East High Street, next to the police station.
Aug. 31 at 7:49 p.m., a driver told police a man had been following her, then flipped her the bird while passing her.
Aug. 31 at 8:32 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 officer and his partner helped track someone down near Route 100.
Sept. 1 at 11:31 a.m., police served a restraining order on someone at a home just off Route 12.
Sept. 1 at 5:42 p.m., officers took statements at Copley Hospital on behalf of the Vermont State Police.
Sept. 1 at 8:43 p.m., back at the same Route 12 home, the man who’d been served with a restraining order earlier in the day, John Stelzl, 31, of Morristown, was accused by police of aggravated assault after allegedly hitting someone with a helium tank.
Sept. 1 at 10:39 p.m., police were tied up with the alleged assault and couldn’t go looking for the driver speeding in the Big Lots parking lot.
Sept. 1 at 10 p.m., what could possibly be an ongoing dispute between a landlord and tenants also might involve trespassing at the neighbors on Cadys Falls Road.
Sept. 2 at 4:31 a.m., just off Congress Street, an argument between husband and wife may have turned physical, but neither wanted to press charges and they agreed to separate for the night to cool down.
Sept. 2 at 7:15 a.m., a Congress Street resident told police someone scratched the word “racist” onto her car and popped all four of her tires. Police don’t have any leads on who may have done it.
Sept. 2 at 12:57 p.m., a passing truck took down a utility wire on Route 12.
Sept. 2 at 2:23 p.m., police got a tip that a man whose license had been criminally suspended was driving around the village.
Sept. 2 at 4:53 p.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies on a search for a person.
Sept. 2 at 7:41 p.m., the person who went missing from the Sunset Motor Inn returned less than an hour later.
Sept. 2 at 8:18 p.m., the man others thought was drunk in Dollar Tree actually wasn’t, police decided.
Sept. 3 at 1:59 a.m., police spoke to the woman causing a ruckus at Cumberland Farms.
Sept. 3 at 8 a.m., no one was injured when a car and garbage truck collided on Washington Highway.
Sept 3 at 10:15 a.m., police told the people sleeping on the stage at Oxbow Riverfront Park to move along.
Sept. 3 at 11:27 a.m., two people were injured and had to be extricated from the wreckage after a small plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport.
Sept. 3 at 3:01 p.m., police executed a search warrant on a vehicle involved in the recent shooting in town.
Sept. 3 at 3:34 p.m., a man who went missing on Walton Road soon returned of his own accord.
Sept. 3 at 3:34 p.m., police told the drunk people at the Oxbow that they aren’t allowed to drink there. Reports of a fight at the same locale didn’t lead anywhere as no one would talk to police.
Sept. 3 at 5:25 p.m., a man called police after overhearing someone else describe a recent fit of road rage he’d experienced. The road rager had threatened to “pop a cap” in someone, but police didn’t have enough info to ID him to have a chat.
Sept. 3 at 5:54 p.m., passersby reported a man buying a woman a 24-pack of beer at a business near Portland Street. Police were able to identify the recipient of the alcohol, but she’s 21 years of age so it didn’t matter.
Sept. 3 at 5:59 p.m., a Sunset Drive resident called police to let them know a man had taken her car for a test drive that morning and still wasn’t back several hours later. Police said if the car wasn’t returned by the next morning, they might take action.
Sept. 3 at 10:26 p.m., police are still investigating an alleged fight at McDonalds.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
