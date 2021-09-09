Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 21
Aug. 27 at 7:59 a.m., a woman suffered minor injuries after a car crash on Cadys Falls Road.
Aug. 27 at 5:13 p.m., some kids were climbing in the rafters of the Peoples Academy bandshell but moved along after police asked them to.
Aug. 27 at 5:37 p.m., during a traffic stop near Cadys Falls Road, police cited Ian Salls, 35, of Morrisville, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Aug. 28 at 12:04 a.m., police asked a driver to stop revving his car engine in a way to make it backfire while driving along Route 15.
Aug. 28 at 10:10 a.m., a Laporte Road landlord suspected a former tenant had tried to break into their old place but didn’t provide police enough proof.
Aug. 28 at 11:13 a.m., two people involved in a scuffle at Cumberland Farms went their separate ways after the conflict wound down.
Aug. 28 at 3:26 p.m., a property owner off Randolph Road found golf balls in their backyard but were unsure how they ended up there.
Aug. 28 at 4:14 p.m., a woman was reported screaming profanities at the Hannaford grocery store.
Aug. 28 at 10:07 p.m., police responded to Lawrence Road, from where fireworks had been seen and heard. The revelers said they were all out of ordnance, so there would be no more fireworks that night.
Aug. 29 at 10:22 a.m., a silver and black Mongoose mountain bike, in rough shape and perhaps left behind as trash along the rail trail, was nonetheless brought to the police station if anyone wants to claim it.
Aug. 29 at 2:54 a.m., a Bridge Street resident reported someone had knocked on their door in the middle of the night, looking for someone else.
Aug. 29 at 8:28 p.m., at the airport, the FAA reported a distress call from an incoming plane which was having radio problems, but the plane landed without incident.
Aug. 29 at 10:33 p.m., someone pushed over a port-a-potty at Oxbow Riverfront Park, causing a mess that the town must pay to clean up.
Aug. 30 at 11:36 a.m., someone appeared to have let themselves into the town hydroelectric plant on Feline Loop and smashed some windows and other property.
Aug. 30 at 11:49 a.m., a bunch of used hypodermic needles were found under the pavilion at the Oxbow, and police safely disposed of them.
Aug. 30 at 2:46 p.m., police arrested Nicholaus Bartlett, 42, of Johnson, for retail theft after suspecting him of stealing a couple of knives from Menard’s Agway.
Aug. 30 at 9:59 p.m., more used needles were found, this time at the north-end Maplefields.
Aug. 30 at 11:01 p.m., police assisted the Department for Children and Families with a custody issue.
Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m., another crappy situation, as the port-a-potty at the Oxbow was knocked over again.
Aug. 31 at 10:38 a.m., police responded to a home on Washington Highway, where Heather Sargent, 77, had died at her home. Police say she died of natural causes.
Aug. 31 at 3:08 p.m., a 5-year-old kid was put on the wrong bus after school and fell asleep but was ultimately delivered home safe and sound.
Sept. 1 at 2:15 a.m., more used needles were found at the Maplefields North, this time in the restroom.
Sept. 1 at 7:56 a.m., police ran blue lights on Route 15 so a driver could recover a pallet that fell off his truck.
Sept. 1 at 12:49 p.m., a couple of Peoples Academy students got into a fight behind the school, but it was soon broken up.
Sept. 1 at 3:48 p.m., a laundry cart was stolen from the Northgate Plaza laundromat and was later recovered from a makeshift campsite occupied by a woman who had earlier been heard yelling.
Sept. 1 at 10:06 p.m., a girl who fell off her bike didn’t have a suitable ride home, so police gave her a lift.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
