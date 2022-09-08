Total reported incidents: 118
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 20
Directed patrols: 24
Police issued an arrest warrant for Griffin Meyers, 18, of Stanstead, Quebec, following an investigation into a reported assault on Congress Street on May 3.
Aug. 26 at 12:29 a.m., police assisted mental health professionals with someone undergoing a crisis at Copley Hospital.
Aug. 26 at 10:14 a.m., police helped emergency medical services safely pick up an elderly man who fell in the Hannaford parking lot.
Aug. 26 at 4:12 p.m., Tyler Hammond, 38, of Morristown, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order, following a week of interactions with police, who determined he was hanging around an apartment he was ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from.
Aug. 26 at 5:25 p.m., a landlord asked police to document damage done to a rental unit by a recently departed tenant.
Aug. 26 at 8:36 p.m., police checked out an Elmore Street home, looking for a person with a warrant for their arrest, but the wanted person wasn’t there.
Aug. 27 at 9:39 a.m., some people were allegedly doing burnouts and going 60-70 mph along Golf Course Road, but the witness didn’t provide adequate vehicle information for police to follow-up.
Aug. 27 at 10:57 a.m., a person thinks they left their wallet and cellphone atop their car when leaving the Hannaford parking lot and couldn’t find the items later.
Aug. 27 at 11:17 a.m., police arrested a juvenile for domestic assault, after responding to a call on Randolph Road.
Aug. 27 at 12:16 p.m., the folks at the gas pump at Cumberland Farms seemed suspicious, but they had just run out of gas.
Aug. 27 at 6:22 p.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies with a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Aug. 28 at 11:53 a.m., a Washington Highway resident reported a busted mailbox and said other mailboxes had been hit, too.
Aug. 28 at 2:23 p.m., a single-car crash on Elmore Street left the car on its side, with one person taken to Copley with minor injuries and the other driving themselves to the hospital to get checked out.
Aug. 28 at 10:28 p.m., a Frazier Road resident reported hearing a dog barking incessantly. Police responded and waited quietly for a full 10 minutes but didn’t hear a woof.
Aug. 29 at 8:29 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person nodding off in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, and he told them he was just waiting for the bus.
Aug. 29 at 11:35 a.m., police arrested James Russell, 38, no address given, on an active arrest warrant, after spotting him on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 29 at 1:45 p.m., police helped Lamoille Valley Rail Trail officials clear some people camping on the trail access at the end of Stafford Avenue.
Aug. 29 at 7:44 p.m., police assisted a juvenile going through a mental health crisis.
Aug. 29 at 8:41 p.m., an Elmore Mountain Road resident reported seeing, on a doorbell camera, someone lingering suspiciously outside. The other person said he previously lived there and was just reminiscing.
Aug. 30 at 9:23 a.m., management at Big Lots asked police to issue a trespass order to a person camping on the property.
Aug. 30 at 11:24 a.m., a woman reported losing her wallet at Hannaford. It is blue denim with a frayed corner chewed on by her dog.
Aug. 30 at 5:06 p.m., a shirtless man was screaming profanities near Kinney Drugs.
Aug. 31 at 10:41 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 near Silver Ridge Road.
Aug. 31 at 12:43 p.m., one vehicle rear-ended another at the intersection of Bridge and Brooklyn streets, and no one was injured.
Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m., police patrolled Morrisville schools on the first day back for students. Later, an officer gave a safety speech at an open house and handed out stickers.
Aug. 31 at 5:47 p.m., a Houle Avenue complaint about chickens, roosters and ducks getting from one property onto another was referred to the unsung public official known as the town fence viewer.
Sept. 1 at 8:59 a.m., police renewed their efforts to clear a homeless encampment from village-owned property on Gallery Lane.
Sept. 1 at 11:20 a.m., a lone vehicle parked at Sunset Motor Inn was in the way of people painting parking spot lines.
Sept. 1 at 11:26 a.m., a man who collapsed at Maplefields North was given CPR and a ride to Copley and was reported to be in good condition.
Sept. 1 at 2:58 p.m., the North Country Animal League was asked for a second opinion on an alleged animal abuse case on Randolph Road, and staff said the animals in question were being treated well.
Sept. 1 at 6:47 p.m., police issued a restraining order to someone on Congress Street.
Sept. 1 at 9:59 p.m., it was the same outcome for a juvenile who keeps running away from home in Stowe and getting picked up in Morristown: police located him and returned him to his family.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
