Total reported incidents: 217
Arrests: 12
Traffic stops: 42
Suspicious events: 37
Alarms: 11
Accidents, property damage only: 8
Agency assists: 8
Motor Vehicle complaints: 6
Fingerprint services: 8
David Comstock, 33, of Morristown, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, following an investigation into a July 17 incident.
Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested for petit larceny, following an investigation into a July 30 theft at Colonial Manor.
Aug. 25 at 2:32 p.m., William Jarvis II, 39, listed as transient, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, after an altercation on Portland Street. Jarvis was later issued a temporary restraining order.
Aug. 26 at 10:16 a.m., a blue Dodge pickup truck that was leaking fluids in the Northgate Plaza parking lot was towed away.
Aug. 26 at 4:37 p.m., a man who reported a laptop stolen from his car later called to report it was at home.
Aug. 27 at 5:09 a.m., police assisted emergency medical services with a man who fell into some bushes.
Aug. 27 at 9:14 a.m., a fire was reported in a production room at Butternut Farms, but it was extinguished without any significant damage and no injuries were reported.
Aug. 27 at 4:53 p.m., one dog bit another one on Gray Farm Road.
Aug. 27 at 5:17 p.m., Kevin Hachman, 43, of Morristown, was arrested for unlawful trespass after going into Riverbend Market when prohibited from being there.
Aug. 27 at 8:51 p.m., a woman reported her phone stolen after she lent it to someone, but it was later turned over to police, who returned it to her.
Aug. 28 at 3:36 a.m., the usual suspects at a Union Street home were bothering neighbors again with their late-night yelling.
Aug. 28 at 3:17 p.m., Jason Dougherty, 28, listed as homeless, was arrested for violating sex offender registry rules. Police say people on the registry without a fixed address are required to check in daily.
Aug. 29 at 12:30 a.m., police gave a person with mental illness a ride from Copley Hospital to his home in Johnson.
Aug. 29 at 7:06 a.m., a Bridge Street resident said they think a relative stole their prescription.
Aug. 29 at 10:29 a.m., someone allegedly stole a bunch of foodstuffs from the United Community Church.
Aug. 29 at 11:02 a.m., Steven Royce, 35, homeless, was arrested for unlawful trespass at the Sunset Motor Inn.
Aug. 29 at 10:14 p.m., Cole Mason, 28, of Eden, was arrested on an in-state warrant after being spotted at the Route 15 Maplefields.
Aug. 30 at 2:35 a.m., back at Maplefields, police issued a pair of no-trespass orders to a pair of unwanted visitors.
Aug. 30 at 8:40 a.m., Steven Royce was arrested again, this time for assault and robbery after allegedly attempting to rob the Community National Bank. He was also cited for retail theft, after allegedly stealing from Kinney Drugs just minutes before the incident at the bank.
Aug. 30 at 9:57 a.m., a large white dog was spotted roaming Route 15, and the owner called to say she was on her way to grab the pup.
Aug. 30 at 4:34 p.m., Emily Bagley, 46, of Hardwick, was arrested on an in-state warrant, at the police station.
Aug. 30 at 4:56 p.m., some junk was seen falling off the back of a truck driving along Route 15, but any debris was cleared when police checked it out.
Aug. 31 at 12:02 a.m., the Union Street yellers were yelling again.
Aug. 31 at 5:12 p.m., Leo Lamare, 55, of Wolcott, was arrested on an in-state warrant, after being spotted at a Washington Highway home.
Sept. 1 at 10:18 p.m., no one was injured in a crash on Bridge Street, but the driver involved didn’t stick around to own up to it.
Sept. 2 at 3:17 p.m., someone complained about a controlled burn pile Brooklyn Street, but the stuff being incinerated was OK to burn.
Sept. 2 at 4:48 p.m., there was smoke, but no fire, caused by a microwave oven running for too long at a Route 15 home.
Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m., Hillary Guyette, 41, of Morristown, was arrested for furnishing liquor to minors and enabling alcohol consumption by minors at a home on Route 100.
Sept. 3 at 7:11 p.m., police helped Copley Hospital deal with a belligerent patient until a relative came and took care of things.
Sept. 3 at 10:11 p.m., police asked a person who was causing a ruckus at the Union Street home to leave and came back two hours later to see the person outside with her belongings, waiting for a ride.
Sept. 4 at 5:29 p.m., a vehicle on Cottage Street allegedly had its tires slashed. Police are investigating.
Sept. 4 at 9:10 p.m., a driver clipped a Stagecoach Road mailbox with his side mirrors and reported his mistake to police to help with the insurance process.
Sept. 5 at 10:03 a.m., a couple was arguing over a backpack on Brooklyn Street.
Sept. 5 at 11:56 a.m., a woman reported her checkbook stolen.
Sept. 5 at 9:17 p.m., the aforementioned woman was back at the aforementioned Union Street home, once again engaged in a shouting match.
Sept. 6 at 9:21 a.m., Richard Spitzer, 39, of Hardwick, was arrested for retail theft, after allegedly stealing stuff from Menard’s Agway, which has recently installed new security cameras following a spate of break-ins and burglaries.
Sept. 6 at 2:21 p.m., police investigated a possible check fraud, thought to be related to the previous day’s stolen checkbook.
Sept. 6 at 5:03 p.m., an Xbox owner reported being defrauded online via the gaming system.
Sept. 6 at 11:51 p.m., one half of an arguing duo was transported to St. Johnsbury to detoxify.
Sept. 7 at 6:09 p.m., police referred a custody dispute to the courts.
Sept. 7 at 6:43 p.m., William Jarvis was arrested, this time on an in-state warrant for failing to appear for his court date.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
