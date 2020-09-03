Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 81
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 2
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 4
Traffic detail: 3
Medical assists: 0
Aug. 21 8:32 a.m., police received reports of someone shooting up drugs in a vehicle in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot. The vehicle was gone when police arrived, and when they received reports later that day of the same problem in the same vehicle, it was gone that time too.
Aug. 21 at 10:27 a.m., police went to check on the well-being of a 1st Street resident, who was eventually tracked down the next day.
Aug. 21 at 2:15 p.m., police saw no signs of illegal drug activity when they eventually found the vehicle that passersby reported earlier had people inside shooting up. They let the occupants go free.
Aug. 21 at 3:35 p.m., someone wanted police to know a passing driver had flipped them the bird on Route 15. So noted.
Aug. 21 at 4:01 p.m., a spat between the driver of a tractor-trailer truck and the person he was training for the job came to a head when the trainee, who didn’t feel he was getting enough time behind the wheel, locked his trainer out of the truck on Industrial Park Drive. Police helped to resolve the situation, and the doors were eventually unlocked.
Aug. 21 at 6:55 p.m., a portalet was reported stolen at the drive-in movie locale on Stafford Avenue. A new one was eventually acquired, but there’s been no sign or smell of the old one.
Aug. 22 at 2:53 p.m., passersby were worried about a dog left in a parked car in the Morrisville Plaza. The car was running, the AC was on and the dog was OK when police arrived. Police had a chat with the owner about how hot it can get in parked cars.
Aug. 22 at 5:25 p.m., other drivers reported someone in a white car driving very slowly and swerving at mailboxes on Cadys Falls Road. Police didn’t find the car, or any damaged mailboxes.
Aug. 22 at 5:25 p.m., after receiving reports of erratic driving on Stagecoach Road police stopped Ian Chase, 38, of Barre. Chase, who refused to provide a blood or breath sample to determine his blood alcohol level, was accused of driving under the influence and received a ticket for failing to stay in his lane.
Aug. 22 at 7:21 p.m., 1st Street residents got into a kerfuffle after one allegedly stole the other’s kittens. The cat burglar didn’t think the kitties were being properly cared for, but agreed to return them after police intervened.
Aug. 23 at 12:18 a.m., Colonial Manor Road residents reported two people arguing nearby. Police found two people telling jokes and laughing, but no argument; they then asked the revelers to quiet down.
Aug. 23 at 2:01 p.m., a man who has had multiple disputes with family members on Golf Course Road was refusing to return the keys to a tractor; he later did so after police talked with him, but the issue would arise later in the week.
Aug. 23 at 11:53 p.m., police received a tip about someone wanted by authorities on Randolph Road.
Aug. 24 at 3:57 a.m., a man and woman got into an argument about whether or not she was sober enough to drive; after conferring with police, who informed her she was not, she agreed to let her boyfriend handle the driving.
Aug. 24 at 9:25 a.m., no injuries in the two-car crash at the intersection of Pleasant and Hutchins streets.
Aug. 24 at 10:07 a.m., Morristown officers were asked by the U.S. Marshals Service to get surveillance footage from Cumberland Farms, where an alleged murder suspect from Maine was thought to have used a credit card.
Aug. 24 at 11:52 a.m., staff at Aubuchon Hardware reported what looked like drug paraphernalia among the belongings of someone who looks to be camping near the store.
Aug. 25 at 8:40 a.m., a Maple Street resident thought she should have more heating fuel in her tank than she does, so she reported the possible theft to police.
Aug. 25 at 10:33 a.m., that tip a few days before proved useful as police arrested Charles Bagley, 23, of Morristown, on an in-state warrant from Caledonia County.
Aug. 25 at 10:41 a.m., police recognized, stopped and arrested Kane Plante, 31, of Morristown, on Route 100; police accused Plante of driving after criminal license suspension.
Aug. 25 at 10:50 a.m., police served a court order on someone who stopped by the station to meet with them.
Aug. 25 at 1:07 p.m., the officer assigned to traffic detail near the ongoing construction on Route 100 pulled too far over on the shoulder and slid down in a ditch.
Aug. 25 at 1:42 p.m., another report of people, who are believed to be homeless, camping near Aubuchon Hardware.
Aug. 25 at 2:33 p.m., passersby reported two people arguing very loudly in a car on Sunset Drive; responding officers found two sisters who had gotten into a row about cigarettes, but they’d settled down by the time police arrived.
Aug. 25 at 3:07 p.m., assisted Berlin police with locating someone who may be the victim of a stolen checkbook.
Aug. 25 at 5:56 p.m., served another court order at the station.
Aug. 25 at 6:01 p.m., police accused Nicholas Hill, 30, of Morristown, of grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and unlawful mischief after he allegedly stole a tractor, chainsaw and generator from a family member on Golf Course Road. According to police, Hill drove the stolen tractor to Craftsbury, where he was in the process of selling it when officers responded and took him into custody. Hill was served a court order by police later in the week.
Aug. 26 at 6:09 p.m., officers located the driver reported to be driving erratically on Stagecoach Road, but didn’t see any signs of impaired driving.
Aug. 26 at 11:50 p.m., Cole Hill Road residents didn’t like the look of the vehicle that drove up their driveway late at night and then turned around, so they called police and reported it.
Aug. 27 at 5:23 a.m., police responded to a Route 12 address after a shooting was reported there; later in the day police took two alleged shooters into custody. Police accused one of them, Brandon Emmons, 25, of Hyde Park, of 1st-degree attempted murder, cruelty to a child and reckless endangerment. The case against the second alleged shooter, Shaka Africa, 30, of Northfield, is being handled by federal law enforcement agencies.
Aug. 27 at 6:09 a.m., police responded to a Route 15 address after the death of Priscilla Grimes, 78, of Morristown, from natural causes.
Aug. 27 at 10:35 a.m., a Massachusetts resident asked police to check on his brother, who was OK.
Aug. 27 at 11:37 a.m., a woman stopped her vehicle but failed to actually pull over when she saw blue lights behind her. Police told her to pull to the side of the road the next time she stops for emergency vehicles.
Aug. 27 at 1:04 p.m., someone spray painted profane graffiti in the area of Ten Bends; police made sure it got covered up.
Aug. 27 at 4:29 p.m., police are investigating the possible theft of an ATV.
Aug. 27 at 5:15 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the site of the shooting earlier in the day.
Aug. 27 at 9:45 p.m., Newport police asked officers to look someone up in town, but that person no longer seems to live in Morristown.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
