Total reported incidents: 96
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 15
Alarms: 4
Aug. 20 at 9:57 a.m., police issued a temporary restraining order to someone on Upper Main Street.
Aug. 20 at 10:14 a.m., a case of possible identity theft was referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
Aug. 20 at 10:35 a.m., an oft-reported suspicious van was spotted in the municipal parking lot but was gone when police checked out the area.
Aug. 20 at 4:36 p.m., some items were reported stolen from a home on Golf Course Road. Police say it appears someone found a hide-a-key location to gain entry.
Aug. 20 at 5:26 p.m., over the radio, two different traffic flaggers in the Route 15 construction zone could be heard arguing with one another, until it was pointed out their conversation was being picked up by police, and anyone else with a CB radio.
Aug. 20 at 8:16 p.m., blows were traded at a Cadys Falls home, and police mediated the mutual affray.
Aug. 20 at 9:15 p.m., a cyclist was seen weaving in and out of traffic on Bridge Street. About an hour later, that same biker reportedly suffered an overdose, and was revived by Narcan.
Aug. 20 at 10:46 p.m., police arrested Joseph Yeskis, 61, of Morristown, on an active in-state warrant.
Aug. 21 at 10:09 a.m., police accompanied a landlord to a Laporte Road home to see if a tenant had moved out as planned. The tenant had not moved, and police referred the landlord to civil court.
Aug. 21 at 10:33 a.m., police arrested Jillian Peets, 31, of Morristown, on an active in-state arrest warrant.
Aug. 21 at 1:06 p.m., a person on Laporte Road who had reportedly overdosed on opioids was revived by Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Aug. 22 at 2:01 a.m., police assisted a driver who got a flat tire on the rough and ripped up Route 15 construction zone.
Aug. 22 at 8:09 a.m., a female seen laying on the ground near the intersection or Bridge and Portland streets was later seen by police out and about, fine.
Aug. 22 at 11:33 a.m., an Elmore Mountain Road resident reported a generator caught fire, but he managed to yank it away from the home and put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
Aug. 22 at 5:05 p.m., someone reported seeing, and hearing, a white car with a black spoiler speeding, “louder than a sonofabitch,” on Route 100 near the airport.
Aug. 22 at 6:40 p.m., someone reported seeing a man panhandling in front of Cumberland Farms. Police didn’t spot anyone fitting the description and the clerk had no idea why police were there.
Aug. 23 at 10:33 a.m., a concerned animal lover reported a dog had been left in a car parked in the CVS parking lot for at least 10 minutes. Police determined it may have been a hot morning, but it was a cool dog, since the car was running with the AC on high.
Aug. 23 at 4:11 p.m., the participants of a reported melee near the post office had left the scene by the time police arrived.
Aug. 23 at 4:12 p.m., police helped calm down a rumble between two men at the Pinecrest trailer park.
Aug. 23 at 5:13 p.m., a woman from Texas called to see if police had seen her homeless son. They knew the name but hadn’t seen the man in a while.
Aug. 23 at 5:32 p.m., staff at the Congress Street Walgreens said a man with a no-trespassing order against him still comes into the store.
Aug. 24 at 12:47 a.m., an elderly man up late watching TV was the subject of a noise complaint from the Pinecrest park.
Aug. 24 at 6:01 a.m., staff at the north-end Maplefields said a woman was refusing to come out of the restroom, but she was gone before police arrived.
Aug. 24 at 10:02 a.m., police mediated a dispute between a local business and a customer; the business refunded the customer’s money and told her to never come back.
Aug. 24 at 10:56 a.m., a large male bear, about 150 pounds, was harassing some people on Mansfield Avenue. Two officers managed to shoo the beast away, but it got dicey for a moment, with the bear not inclined to go quietly.
Aug. 24 at 1:57 p.m., a couple of ATVs were reported on Silver Ridge Road.
Aug. 25 at 11:01 a.m., someone complained about a driver tossing cigarette butts through the Route 15 construction zone.
Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m., a woman refused to leave the Copley Hospital ER, until police convinced her to.
Aug. 25 at 7:08 p.m., someone reported losing a wallet somewhere between Morrisville and Newport.
Aug. 26 at 10:23 a.m., a woman said a man was calling her workplace and calling her rude and lewd names.
Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., police arrested Jay Finkenstadt, 36, of Morrisville, for sexual assault, after investigating an incident a few days earlier at Copley Hospital.
Aug. 26 at 11:06 a.m., someone driving a red BMW was reported dumping trash at a Brooklyn Street apartment.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
