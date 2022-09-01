Total reported incidents: 132
Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 24
Aug. 19 at 12:13 a.m., a Portland Street resident complained about a noisy neighbor, who told police he’d try to be quieter.
Aug. 19 at 9:50, a white pickup truck towing a trailer was passing unsafely on Walton Road, and the complainant said it was road rage.
Aug. 19 at 10:48 a.m., a person with court-ordered conditions of release to call the police department every day to ascertain he hasn’t fled the area made his daily check-in.
Aug. 19 at 12:40 p.m., a tractor trailer truck broke down on the southern end of the bypass, but was the driver was able to limp the rig into the electric department substation on Morristown Corners Road and get it fixed.
Aug. 19 at 2:14 p.m., a wallet was reported taken from a car parked at either Kinney Drugs or McDonald’s.
Aug. 19 at 2:51 p.m., police did a background check for someone on behalf of the FBI.
Aug. 19 at 10:30 p.m., the fire department and police dealt with a utility pole on Stagecoach Road that was giving off sparks.
Aug. 20 at 5:07 a.m., police picked up a woman who’d gotten a ride from someone but didn’t want to be where they stopped, and she hung out at the police station while her mom drove all the way from Maine to pick her up.
Aug. 20 at 10:36 a.m., a resident of the Pinecrest mobile home park reported a window had been smashed, and thought a neighbor did it, but later figured it could have been someone mowing the lawn.
Aug. 20 at 11:59 a.m., police responded to a report of a dog in a car parked in the Hannaford parking lot, and determined the dog was not panting, plus the owner was only in the store briefly.
Aug. 20 at 7:16 p.m., a person skateboarding in the Charlmont parking lot without permission was seen skating along Route 15 and was issued a no-trespass letter.
Aug. 20 at 9:23 p.m., a woman decided she didn’t want her friend at her home anymore, and the unwanted guest found a ride somewhere else without police having to get involved.
Aug. 20 at 10:31 p.m., a suspicious man standing in front of a home near Randolph Road had earlier left Copley Hospital and got lost walking through the woods.
Aug. 21 at 8:46 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle parked at rk Miles outside of business hours. The person there was doing work for the company and said he prefers to do it when no one is there.
Aug. 21 at 1:12 p.m., a person told police she didn’t think the person house-sitting for her neighbor was taking proper care of the neighbor’s dog, but the town animal control officer said the animal was fine.
Aug. 21 at 2:34 p.m., someone dropped a dime on a person who was parked on the side of Randolph Road. The person was picking elderberries.
Aug. 22 at 7:25 a.m., a Park Street resident didn’t like the noise of her neighbor mowing the lawn at 7:30 a.m. on a Monday morning, but the mowing was actually performed by a lawn service company that had finished the job and moved on before police mobilized.
Aug. 22 at 8:26 a.m., geese in the middle of Route 15 near Silver Ridge Road were causing traffic problems.
Aug. 22 at 10:04 a.m., the K-9 officer lent a nose to Stowe police during a traffic stop on Maple Street.
Aug. 22 at 10:14 a.m., a man walking around Randolph Road barefoot with just a blanket wrapped around him was taken to Copley for a mental health evaluation.
Aug. 22 at 4:31 p.m., an electric bike reported stolen from Park Street was returned several days later, but by whom remains a mystery.
Aug. 23 at 1:50 a.m., police assisted a woman whose car had broken down at Copley Hospital.
Aug. 23 at 9:08 a.m., the geese were back on Route 15, and the owner was contacted, and she said she was trying to get someone to take them off her hands.
Aug. 23 at 9:25 a.m., a man spotted lying on the side of Route 100 told police he was just resting, but police gave him a ride to work so no one else would call about him.
Aug. 23 at 9:35 a.m., someone complained that dogs were roaming along Elmore Mountain Road. That same person called later to report an aggressive dog in the same area. The animal control officer said he’d look into it.
Aug. 23 at 1:07 p.m., the gaggle was back. This time, an officer rounded the geese up with the help of the owner’s kids.
Aug. 23 at 5:32 p.m., a person who reported there was some suspicious white powder on her car later determined it was just flour from her pizza.
Aug. 23 at 8:21 p.m., a man was issued a no-stalking order, after allegedly stalking his wife.
Aug. 24 at 8:13 a.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle that had been parked at the Bishop Marshall school for days and found a person sleeping in the car, who agreed to find somewhere else to park.
Aug. 24 at 8:55 a.m., a woman thought she left the kettle on the stove, and she was out of state and couldn’t check. Police were tied up with another incident, so she got a neighbor to check on things.
Aug. 24 at 9:08 a.m., police responded to a call from a Stancliff Road home, where they found Jared Seega, 44, dead at home. No cause of death has been announced as police were still awaiting more information as of press deadline.
Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., a person who found a wallet dropped it off at the post office, having only a Canadian mailing address to work with.
Aug. 24 at 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle rear-ended a car on Laporte Road near Cochran Road. The biker suffered minor injuries.
Aug. 25 at 12:13 a.m., following a traffic stop on Morristown Corners Road, police arrested James Celesk, 42, of East Windsor, Conn., for driving under the influence, driving after criminal license suspension and cruelty to children — there were kids in the car, police say. Police say Celesk’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.067 percent, which is under the legal limit, but because it took police a while to test him, they asked the state laboratory to conduct a “relation back” test to try and determine what the level was when Celesk was pulled over.
Aug. 25 at 8:22 a.m., a person who runs a U-Haul dealership received a return flagged as stolen, but later determined it was due to a clerical error by an Alabama police department.
Aug. 25 at 9:08 a.m., the geese were out on Route 15 and, perhaps inevitably, one of them got hit by a car and was killed. The rest were found behind the Sunset Motor Inn.
Aug. 25 at 2:16 p.m., police determined some people camping out between Gallery Lane and the Rail Trail were on village-owned property and were imminently going to be told to move along.
Aug. 25 at 4:40 p.m., a man known to police was reported to have disrobed and was dancing in the Hannaford parking lot. He said he was dancing but he had only removed his shirt, not all his clothes.
Aug. 25 at 5:55 p.m., someone reportedly lost a purple wallet with a Dragon Ball Z drawing on it, at Price Chopper.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.