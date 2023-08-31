Total reported incidents: 108
Arrests: 12
Traffic stops: 24
Suspicious events: 23
Fingerprint services: 6
Accidents, property damage only: 5
Thefts: 5
Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested for burglary and violating conditions of release, following an investigation into an Aug. 14 break-in at Menard’s where Martin allegedly stole $649 worth of items, also breaking court-ordered curfew in the process; and the daytime theft of $180 worth of merchandise from Aubuchon the same day.
Steven Royce, 34, homeless, was arrested for retail theft, following an investigation into an Aug. 17 incident at Morrisville Beverage.
Aug. 18 at 12:01 a.m., a concerned family member asked police to check on their mother on Fitzgerald Road. Mom was fine; it was just her phone that conked out.
Aug. 18 at 12:37 p.m., Steven Royce was issued a trespass letter ordering him to stay away from Menard’s Agway.
Aug. 8 at 1 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 33, homeless, was arrested for unlawful trespass, after being in MoBev against court orders.
Aug. 18 at 1:08 p.m., police are investigation possible theft and use of someone’s debit card.
Aug. 18 at 1:08 p.m., police dealt with an unruly customer at Cumberland Farms.
Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m., a Randolph Road youth who was acting out told police he was having a bad day.
Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m., Steven Royce was arrested again for retail theft, this time after allegedly stealing stuff from Riverbend Market.
Aug. 19 at 9:45 p.m., a suspicious-looking man was skulking about outside Siam Valley, making people inside comfortable, so police stood by until the place closed.
Aug. 20 at 10:03 a.m., Dunkin Donuts management complained again about people camping next to the dumpster out back.
Aug. 20 at 11:32 a.m., Joshua Gillen, 28, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release, after police pulled over a vehicle on Route 15 and saw Gillen in the car, despite court orders to stay away from another person in the car.
Aug. 20 at 5:44 p.m., Clint Stevens, 47, of Irasburg, was arrested on an active in-state warrant from Middlebury police, after being spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle police pulled over in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
Aug. 20 at 5:24 a.m., police responded to Portland Street, where Linda Foster, 68, had died in her apartment above the post office.
Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m., Christopher Latuch, 32, of Hardwick, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release, on Washington Highway, where police also cited him for violating an abuse prevention order during an Aug. 10 incident on the Peoples Academy property.
Aug. 21 at 3:54 p.m., Justin Martin was arrested again, this time on Harrell Street on an active warrant from Washington County.
Aug. 21 at 11:22 p.m., people camping out in an SUV in the parking lot of Lamoille County Mental Health Services were asked to move along.
Aug. 22 at 9:09 a.m., police are investigating a report of a stolen firearm, allegedly swiped from a camper trailer on Cole Hill Road.
Aug. 22 at 11:32 a.m., police dealt with three fender benders over the course of the afternoon — two in the Hannaford parking lot and one on Professional Drive — none of which resulted in injuries,
Aug. 22 at 4:45 p.m., police placed a radar cart on Randolph Road, near Bliss Hill Road, to dissuade folks from speeding there.
Aug. 23 at 2:56 p.m., Chad Foss, 46, of Morristown, was arrested for violating conditions of release. Foss was a passenger in a car police pulled over on Silver Ridge Road.
Aug. 23 at 9:05 p.m., for the third time in a week, Steven Royce was arrested, again for retail theft, after allegedly stealing stuff from CVS and Aubuchon. He was issued no trespass letters from those two places and also, for good measure, trespassed from Riverbend Market and Sunset Motor Inn.
Aug. 23 at 6:12 p.m., dogs barking near the rail trail on Railroad Street belonged to hunters who were putting the pooches through some obedience training.
Aug. 23 at 7:02 p.m., a cyclist and a motorist collided on Brooklyn Street, resulting in minor injuries to the biker and no damage to the driver.
Aug. 23 at 8:07 p.m., a couple of kids were loudly bickering at an apartment on Elmore Road, bugging the neighbors.
Aug. 23 at 11 p.m., a loud row between an ex-couple was defused when police sent them on their separate ways.
Aug. 23 at 11:01 p.m., a man with mental health issues was allegedly trashing McDonalds, and police gave him a ride home to Johnson.
Aug. 24 at 10:32 a.m., police are investigating the theft of nearly $1,000 worth of plants from the Bailey House florist shop.
Aug. 24 at 11:09 a.m., while police were at Bailey House, someone reported a theft from Aubuchon, so they added that to their to-do list.
Aug. 24 at 3:22 p.m., a handful of middle school-aged kids were spotted atop the buildings in Morrisville Plaza, but they scattered before police arrived.
Aug. 24 at 4:51 p.m., a person was trespassed from Cumby’s after allegedly stealing a bottle of wine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
