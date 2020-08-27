Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 97
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets:
Traffic tickets: 3
Traffic warnings: 4
Alarms: 9
Background checks: 2
Foot patrols: 2
Traffic detail: 2
Medical assists: 1
Aug. 14 at 1:52 a.m., as reported last week, Morristown officers conducted the initial traffic stop on Elmore Street and subsequent search of a vehicle driven by Melissa George, 31, of Johnson. The case was later taken over by federal officials after over 1,600 bags of what police say was heroin were found in George’s car; she now faces a federal charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Aug. 14 at 8:31 a.m., someone spray painted a mural on the large water holding tank in Cadys Falls. As good as the artwork is, it’s still vandalism and police are looking for info on the perp; call 888-4211 if you have any.
Aug. 14 at 9:35 a.m., officers tracked down the sick fox at Oxbow Riverfront Park. The officer didn’t have a clean shot at the sickly-looking animal, but it only appeared to have mange so police didn’t pursue it.
Aug. 14 at 10:37 a.m., a vehicle was blocking the entrance to Copley Hospital; police tracked down the owner, who moved it.
Aug. 14 at 4:57 p.m., police served a restraining order on someone who stopped by the station to meet with them.
Aug. 14 at 9:11 p.m., served a restraining order on someone at a Route 100 address.
Aug. 14 at 9:52 p.m., the victim of an alleged fight in the parking lot at the Maplefields convenience store on Route 15 never filled out a statement, so police closed the case.
Aug. 14 at 10:34 p.m., police weren’t able to find the man callers said was yelling at cars at the corner of Bridge and Portland streets.
Aug. 15 at 4:30 a.m., a Morristown officer gave someone a lift back to Stowe.
Aug. 15 at 10:20 a.m., one driver was tailgating another on Stagecoach Road; the pair then got into a spat at the Stowe transfer station.
Aug. 15 at 6:01 p.m., pedestrians on Portland Street reported being yelled at by someone driving a van; they didn’t get a license plate number though, so police couldn’t track the van or its driver down.
Aug. 15 at 6:51 p.m., police told the woman who was being harassed by a man to call them if he tries it again.
Aug. 15 at 10:36 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Hyde Park.
Aug. 15 at 10:41 p.m., the man thought to be drunk at the Maplefields
had wandered off before police arrived; a search of the village also turned up no sign of him.
Aug. 16 at 5:58 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
Aug. 16 at 10:11 a.m., a driver tried to take a too-tall van through the drive-thru at TD Bank, damaging both the van and the drive-thru roof.
Aug. 16 at 12:28 p.m., a family wanted police to know that someone yelled racial slurs at them as they were entering Price Chopper.
Aug. 17 at 1:01 a.m., two teenagers snuck out of a Golf Course Road home; police returned them later that night.
Aug. 17 at 8:49 a.m., syringes were reported on Center Road; the responding officer didn’t see any sign of them.
Aug. 17 at 10:03 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck broke down at the intersection of Brooklyn Street and Northgate Avenue.
Aug. 17 at 11:03 a.m., an alleged assault just off Stancliff Road never went anywhere, because the family members involved decided not to press charges.
Aug. 17 at 1:56 p.m., police served a restraining order on one of the men involved in repeated family disputes at a Golf Course Road home.
Aug. 17 at 4:01 p.m., a Sunset Drive resident reported someone trying to break in the back window of their apartment. The officers who responded discovered it was actually a man trying to get into his own apartment; he’d forgotten his keys and counted wrong when picking which window to force open to get back into his own place.
Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m., the person drinking at the Oxbow got a written warning for an open container at the town-owned park.
Aug. 17 at 10:10 p.m., assisted the Morristown Fire Department with looking into a carbon monoxide alarm sounding on Pope Meadow Drive.
Aug. 18 at 8:08 a.m., the man and woman yelling at each other in the road on Route 15 eventually calmed down and left together.
Aug. 18 at 1:27 p.m., someone else pulled a small tree out of Route 15 before police arrived.
Aug. 18 at 6:17 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health twice in less than an hour at a Park Street address.
Aug. 18 at 10:56 p.m., an employee at the Maplefields in Jersey Heights asked police to help get a group of people away from the store’s Dumpsters; officers disbursed the group.
Aug. 19 at 7:02 a.m., police received a report that Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was spotted on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. An in-state arrest warrant from Lamoille County had been issued for Foster, so officers responded to the area and arrested him.
Aug. 19 at 10:03 a.m., someone vandalized the public parking area on Duhamel Road; this vandalism included racist and anti-police graffiti on public property, so police had the highway crew paint over it.
Aug. 19 at 10:25 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.
Aug. 19 at 1:01 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff.
Aug. 19 at 8:07 p.m., the woman reported to be drunk outside the Morristown Centennial Library actually wasn’t. She was simply waiting while her husband accessed the Wi-Fi and had spilled seltzer water on herself.
Aug. 19 at 8:27 p.m., callers reported fireworks in the Randolph Road and Route 100 area; they soon called back and said the display also could have been coming from the area of Washington Highway. Police didn’t see or hear any fireworks — anywhere.
Aug. 19 at 8:55 p.m., after police responded to a fight reported at a Center Road address Seiara Abbott, 28, of Derby was arrested on an in-state warrant out of Lamoille County.
Aug. 20 at 7:18 a.m., officers recognized, stopped and cited Kane Plante, 31, of Morristown on Randolph Road; police accuse Plante of driving after criminal license suspension and violating his conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit him from driving.
Aug. 20 at 10:01 a.m., police tracked down the owner of a vehicle that was in a crash and then abandoned on Route 12.
Aug. 20 at 12:59 p.m., police thought the two children left unattended at the playground on Copley Avenue were too young — around 10 and 5 years old — to be left alone. Department for Children and Families staff decided not to act on the case, but members of the Morristown highway crew who saw the two children get dropped off kept an eye on the youths until a family member picked them up.
Aug. 20 at 7:36 p.m., other drivers reported a white Subaru with gold wheels speeding on Route 100.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
