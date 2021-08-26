Total reported incidents: 84
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 9
Aug. 13 at 1:12 p.m., a man fell off his bike and police gave him a ride home.
Aug. 13 at 4 p.m., a used hypodermic needle was found in the bathroom at the north end Maplefields, and police safely got rid of it.
Aug. 13 at 4:37 p.m., someone said they thought they saw a bike that matched the description of one stolen a few weeks ago from Power Play Sports, but didn’t know where it was headed.
Aug. 13 at 8:18 p.m., an alleged cigarette snatcher pilfered some packs from Cumberland Farms.
Aug. 13 at 8:35 p.m., police served a notice of hearing out of Washington County on someone living in the trailer park off Cochran Road.
Aug. 14 at 12:02 a.m., a driver on Route 100 reported getting passed by a BMW with someone standing halfway out the sunroof.
Aug. 14 at 2:55 a.m., an intoxicated woman absconded from the Copley Hospital emergency room, but police caught up with her and drove her to the St. Johnsbury correctional facility to sleep it off.
Aug. 14 at 12:58 p.m., someone dropped a dime on the driver of a white Toyota in the Hannaford parking lot whose quarry was a 4-year-old kid not in a car seat.
Aug. 14 at 4:09 p.m., a patrol officer stood by with blue lights flashing as a driver on Route 100 changed a flat tire.
Aug. 14 at 7:27 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was reported driving illegally on Silver Ridge Road — ATVS aren’t allowed on town roads. Police checked the area but didn’t see such a machine.
Aug. 14 at 11:20 p.m., police served a no-trespass order at the same Cochran Road trailer park where they had previously issued the public hearing notice.
Aug. 15 at 7:51 p.m., a reportedly careless driver almost hit a pedestrian in the Hannaford parking lot crosswalk.
Aug. 16 at 6:40 a.m., an officer pulled over a truck that was clearly too heavy for the posted weight limit on the Cadys Falls Road bridge. The driver said he saw the sign too late to avoid crossing.
Aug. 16 at 8:19 a.m., police had towed a car abandoned for some time at Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Aug. 16 at 9:10 a.m., homeless people were reportedly sleeping in cars being serviced by Extreme Collision Center.
Aug. 16 at 9:44 a.m. a syringe was found near Green Mountain Eye Care and was disposed of by police.
Aug. 16 at 2:15 p.m., police are investigating a possible gift card scam.
Aug. 16 at 3:57 p.m., a person who fell while cycling on that particularly slippery stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail running parallel to Park Street lost the key fob for her Jeep.
Aug. 16 at 4:08 p.m., the fire department was summoned to clean up a leaking fuel mess from a truck abandoned in Jersey Heights.
Aug. 16 at 4:47 p.m., a Washington Highway resident reported having two chainsaws stolen.
Aug. 16 at 9:08 p.m., someone reported seeing a silver Toyota Sienna slowly swerving along Lower Main Street, but the license plate number provided belonged to a completely different vehicle.
Aug. 17 at 10:25 a.m., the driver of Nissan SUV taking photos of a house in the Mud City area seemed suspicious, but police said that’s a common practice for realtors.
Aug. 17 at 3:14 p.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Stafford Avenue, but police cited the driver Abigail Vandennoort, 32, listed as homeless, on two active arrest warrants out of Washington County. The car was unable to be driven and was towed away.
Aug. 17 at 10:53 p.m., an intoxicated woman reportedly bothering people at a home in the Lower Elmore Mountain Road area was gone when police arrived, but the homeowner was given no-trespass letters to fill out.
Aug. 18 at 10:08 a.m., police were asked to check on a man lying down on a porch on Brooklyn Street. He was just playing on his phone.
Aug. 18 at 3:19 p.m., a tenant having a dispute with their landlord was directed to 211 for legal aid.
Aug. 18 at 4:41 p.m., police assisted the rescue squad with a man who was run over by a front loader forklift. Police did not have available the name of the man, who had to be airlifted to the hospital.
Aug. 18 at 7:58 p.m., a suspicious man wearing a red shirt and black shorts was reportedly looking into car windows in the Hannaford parking lot.
Aug. 19 at 2:47 a.m., staff at the Maplefields North reported a man wearing a tie-dyed shirt with a cat on it had stolen a bottle of wine. Police cited the suspect, Joshua Gillen, 26, of Hyde Park, into court for retail theft.
Aug. 19 at 4:54 a.m., a person entering a home on Union Street seemed suspicious to neighbors, but he was in fact the grandson of the homeowner.
Aug. 19 at 11:52 a.m., another used hypodermic needle was found — this time on Brooklyn Street near Beltone‚ and destroyed by police.
Aug. 19 at 3:17 p.m., police received another report of homeless people sleeping in cars at Extreme, one of whom was a man with whom police have had frequent run-ins. No charges were alleged, though.
Aug. 19 at 9:18 p.m., police arrested Brandi Whittemore, 28, of Morristown, for aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and domestic assault, after responding to a dispute on Upper Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
