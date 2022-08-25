Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 14
Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., a suspicious looking man told police he had been hospitalized following a car crash, but somehow ended up on Park Street. Police gave him a ride to his intended destination.
Aug. 12 at 2:49 p.m., police mediated an exchange of personal belongings between an uncoupling pair, lest tensions led to a fracas.
Aug. 13 at 8:26 a.m., someone called to ask for more speed patrols on Stagecoach Road near Morristown Corners, not too far from where police have placed a radar cart.
Aug. 13 at 9:18 a.m., a Harrell Street mother said her kid was hit by a truck while riding his bike. The mom said the driver left the scene but did ask her kid if he was alright, which the youth was. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 13 at 10:11 a.m., police referred a person who received a threatening text to a no-stalking and restraining order hotline.
Aug. 13 at 11:05 a.m., a person observed a vehicle driving between 40-50 mph along Elmore Street. There is another speed cart there, but it’s unsure whether the caller used it as a reference.
Aug. 13 at 12 p.m., a driver called police to report she had gone off the side of the road near the corner of Cadys Falls Road and Berry Avenue. She was uninjured, and her car was not damaged.
Aug. 13 at 12:10 p.m., a person who seemed in peril on Bridge Street, upon being asked if they needed help, told the hopeful helper to “eff off.”
Aug. 13 at 8:08 p.m. four cars were allegedly racing on Stagecoach Road, but the caller couldn’t provide any description or license plate information.
Aug. 13 at 8:24 p.m., of the three people hanging out on the library lawn, one-third of them was publicly peeing.
Aug. 13 at 8:35 p.m., a driver parked his car too far off the side of Goddard Nisbet Road and it rolled over the bank. He wasn’t injured.
Aug. 13 at 9:48 p.m., a Beacon Hill Road resident said a neighbor’s dogs had been barking nonstop for a half hour. Police went to the house and could hear the dogs barking inside, but no humans came to the door.
Aug. 13 at 10:08 p.m., someone complained about the music at Tacos & Taps eight minutes past the quiet time, a week before the town’s new noise ordinance would allow tunes to go until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Aug. 14 at 1:20 a.m., someone allegedly busted a cooler at the north end Maplefields. Police are waiting for video footage for their investigation.
Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m., police checked out a Ziploc bag containing pills that someone found at Price Chopper. The pills were diabetes medicine, and police disposed of them.
Aug. 14 at 2:40 p.m., a patient walked into Copley Hospital packing heat, so police took possession of the firearm until the patient’s procedure was finished.
Aug. 15 at 1:19 a.m., a Laporte Road resident who complained about several vehicles in his driveway discovered his kid had been throwing a party while he was sleeping, and he took care of the situation himself.
Aug. 15 at 8:20 a.m., someone allegedly stole a very large catalytic converter from a very large Ford F-550 fuel truck on Randolph Road.
Aug. 15 at 12:08 p.m., a hypodermic needle was discovered in the airport parking lot, and police safely got rid of it.
Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m., a fanny pack was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in front of the post office. Police are investigating.
Aug. 16 at 12:22 p.m., police arrested DJ Rathburn, 43, of Johnson, for driving under the influence of drugs, after a traffic stop on Portland Street. They are awaiting the results of a toxicology test.
Aug. 17 at 8:23 a.m., Patrick Stacey, 31, of Johnson, was arrested on an in-state warrant, after someone tipped police off that Stacey was walking along Washington Highway. Police also cited Stacey for possession of cocaine and transported him to jail in St. Johnsbury.
Aug. 17 at 10:27 a.m., a driver went into a ditch on Walton Road and blamed a tree service company that was doing roadside work without any signs or flaggers to warn drivers. The driver was not injured, and she wasn’t the only one who told police about the hazardous work conditions.
Aug. 18 at 8:18 a.m., someone was concerned about a man slumped over his steering wheel in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, but he told police he was just waiting for someone.
Aug. 18 at 10:35 a.m., police arrested Thomas Delaney, 40, of Morrisville, on an in-state warrant, after a Randolph Road resident saw him wandering, barefoot, around their property.
Aug. 18 at 1:33 p.m., police made several trips to Almeron Drive to make their presence visible after someone complained about traffic on nearby Stancliff Road.
Aug. 18 at 7:19 p.m., a customer became irate when a Maplefields cashier refused to sell him cigarettes because he couldn’t provide ID.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
