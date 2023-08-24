Total reported incidents: 100
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 10
Motor vehicle complaints: 12
Agency assists: 6
Steven Royce, 34, homeless, was arrested for retail theft, following an investigation into a July 31 incident in the Northgate Plaza.
Aug. 11 at 10:17 a.m., a man claiming to have been harassed provided a statement to police, who sent it the state’s attorney to determine if any charges had merit.
Aug. 11 at 4:31 p.m., four tires were dumped one the side of Goddard Nisbet Road, and the road crew was dispatched to remove them.
Aug. 11 at 5:19 p.m., a woman asked police to trespass her ex-boyfriend from her home and they obliged.
Aug. 12 at 12:35 a.m., a car clipped a dog right in front of North Country Animal League and the dog ran away.
Aug. 12 at 2:28 a.m., a Union Street tenant wanted a person trespassed from an apartment, but the unwelcome person may actually live there.
Aug. 12 at 6:22 a.m., a police officer hit a bear near the Stowe town border on Route 100, causing only light damage to the cruiser and, possibly, the bear.
Aug. 12 at 7:11 a.m., Dunkin’ Donuts staff reported a person camping outside by the dumpster. Police saw a tent there, but no occupants.
Aug. 12 at 8:42 a.m., Cumberland Farms staff suspected two people of stealing a charging cable but couldn’t ID the alleged thieves.
Aug. 14 at 1:28 a.m., Justin Douglass, 36, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving after criminal license suspension after someone complained that Douglass’s car was idling for a long time at a stop sign on Cote Hill Road.
Aug. 14 at 7:12 a.m., the traffic light at the corner of Bridge Street and the bypass went dark, which has been happening occasionally of late. The state transportation agency was summoned to fix the problem.
Aug. 14 at 8:56 a.m., bones were discovered on the Cadys Falls trails off Duhamel Road, but they were not human remains, as the caller feared.
Aug. 14 at 9:06 a.m., police are investigating a burglary at Menard’s Agway where $649 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Aug. 14 at 9:37 a.m., a driver crashed into a utility pole on the big corner on Route 100 near Joe’s Pond Road, snapping the pole and entangling the vehicle in the wires. The driver complained of minor seatbelt injuries but was otherwise OK.
Aug. 14 at 11:38 a.m., police are investigating theft of $180 worth of stuff from Aubuchon Hardware and believe it to be connected to the earlier burglary at Menard’s.
Aug. 14 at 5:21 p.m., some teens suspected of shenanigans at the closed-off Oxbow Park bolted before police showed up.
Aug. 14 at 9:02 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person at Price Chopper and gave the person a ride home.
Aug. 14 at 10:09 p.m., police helped emergency medical services load a patient into the ambulance.
Aug. 14 at 10:33 p.m., juveniles were spotted ripping limbs off the town-owned artistic trees on Portland Street. Police are investigating.
Aug. 14 at 3:56 p.m., a driver said they passed a car that was driving too slowly along Randolph Road and the passee proceeded to pester the passer.
Aug. 14 at 6:26 p.m., a passerby tried to reason with a fast driver along Duhamel Road, but the other car didn’t heed the suggestion and sped away.
Aug. 15 at 6:49 a.m., police trespassed a person from the Route 15 Maplefields.
Aug. 16 at 6:49 a.m., a man sleeping under a table at the Northgate Plaza laundromat was asked to move along, after the dryer cycle was done.
Aug. 16 at 4:21 p.m., police stood by while a person moved out of a place in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
Aug. 16 at 4:43 p.m., a two-car crash at the intersection of the bypass and Laporte Road seriously injured the people involved, but police did not have names or injury status available.
Aug. 16 at 5:01 p.m., another vehicle crashed, about 500 feet down the bypass. Police are not sure whether that driver was rubber-necking the wreck, but they were not injured.
Aug. 16 at 5:52 p.m., middle fingers were brandished, and horns were honked, during some mutual road rage on Laporte Road.
Aug. 16 at 7:31 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident reported a person at the door carrying a clipboard and a tablet. Police did not find anything criminal in this.
Aug. 16 at 10:37 p.m., in this week’s installment of loud people at a particular Union Street House, there was a trio of yellers.
Aug. 17 at 12:01 p.m., an unidentified man allegedly stole two half-gallon bottles of tequila from Morrisville Beverage.
Aug. 17 at 12:53 p.m., police are investigating people going to buy drugs at a Harrell Street house.
Aug. 17 at 6:04 p.m., Garland Bowen, 41, of Morristown, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
