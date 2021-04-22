Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 4
April 4 at 7:32 p.m., following an investigation into the egging of a car in the Hannaford parking lot, police caught up with the yolkster last week. Josh Davis, 29, address unlisted, was cited into court on suspicion of unlawful mischief.
April 9 at 8:07 a.m., police read an email that a resident said contained threatening or harassing messages, but found it to be a benign, albeit sternly worded, letter.
April 9 at 8:39 a.m., a used hypodermic needle was found on the side of Cole Hill Road.
April 9 at 11:09 a.m., police assisted sheriff’s deputies in dealing with an unruly person at Copley Hospital.
April 9 at 12:33 p.m., a person driving along Washington Highway complained that landscapers mowing a lawn were kicking up detritus into the road.
April 9 at 1:08 p.m., the owner of some loose pigs on Stancliffe Road got them back into their pigpen.
April 9 at 1:41 p.m., a person noticed their car had been hit some time recently, and thinks it may have happened in the Price Chopper parking lot.
April 9 at 1:53 p.m. police ran blue lights while sheriff’s deputies responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 15 and Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
April 9 at 2:05 p.m., a man causing a scene at the Hannaford grocery store was issued a no-trespassing order.
April 9 at 5:21 p.m., Tom Cloutier called to complain about ATVs on Silver Ridge Road. Cloutier has been calling police whenever he spots an ATV because he thinks they ought not be allowed on the road. Last week he called three times in two days.
April 9 at 6 p.m., a drunken man jumping out in front of cars on Bridge Street was taken to Copley Hospital to detox.
April 9 at 6:27 p.m., staff at Sears said someone stole some stuff, but later came back and returned it.
April 10 at 12:07 p.m., someone stole a bottle of gas station wine from Cumberland Farms, said a store employee.
April 10 at 3:16 a.m., a male youth was outside a man’s house causing a scene, and left when police came, but then proceeded to text the man’s daughter, who wanted to get a no-stalking order.
April 10 at 11:43 a.m., a person with a red face mask was yelling at cars near the hospital.
April 10 at 12:06 p.m., the guardrails near the span that lends Bridge Street its name did their job of keeping a car from plunging into the Lamoille River, but the car had to be towed from the scene. No one was injured or ticketed following the crash.
April 10 at 3:09 p.m., people were arguing outside the Northgate Plaza laundromat.
April 10 at 4:43 p.m., some plywood flew out of the back of a dump truck traveling along Route 15 near the Wolcott town line.
April 10 at 6:13 p.m., police extricated a bike where it was lying in a gully on Maple Street, and have it at the station.
April 10 at 6:37 p.m., a trio of alcohol imbibers were ticketed for drinking on Oxbow Riverfront Park, where rules prohibit such things.
April 10 at 9:04 p.m., some teens on Congress Street seemed like they were up to no good, but police didn’t notice anything amiss.
April 10 at 9:36 p.m., a vehicle parked at Tractor Supply Company seemed suspicious, but was just there to give an employee a ride home.
April 10 at 12:58 p.m., police lent some hands to pull some people out of Lake Elmore after their boat capsized. No one was injured, but the water was mighty cold.
April 11 at 12:03 a.m., a fender bender in the Kinney Drugs parking lot didn’t hurt anyone.
April 11 at 1:29 p.m., a bunch of cars were egged while parked near Morristown Family Practice.
April 12 at 6:28 a.m., a panhandler at Cumberland Farms left without incident.
April 12 at 1:11 p.m., police had a vehicle towed after it had been reported abandoned on Court Street.
April 12 at 1:14 p.m., a woman playing music and singing outside the post office turned down the boom box after police asked her to.
April 12 at 2:31 p.m., a used hypodermic needle was found in the bathroom of the Route 15/100 Maplefields, and police disposed of it.
April 12 at 3:13 p.m., a package meant for a home on Washington Highway was reported stolen.
April 12 at 5:07 p.m., police ran traffic control near Jersey Heights as the owner of a broken-down car got it removed.
April 12 at 5:12 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident asked police to run radar to deter speeders near her home.
April 12 at 7:09 p.m., someone called concerned about a potentially intoxicated man who got in his car and drove away from Northgate Plaza.
April 12 at 7:25 p.m., two people were sleeping in their car on Mac Miller Road.
April 12 at 8:01 p.m., debris from a fire truck driving along Route 12 hit a car, but no one was injured.
April 12 at 8:23 p.m., police pushed a dead deer off the side of Stagecoach Road to prevent further carnage.
April 12 at 10:22 p.m., the owner of a car leaking coolant near the intersection of Cote Hill and Walton roads said he had a ride coming to pick him up.
April 13 at 6:20 a.m., police responded to a Route 100 home just north of the airport where a person, Willis Allaire, 49, of Holland, was found dead. Details were still pending as of press time, but police did not report foul play.
April 13 at 10:40 a.m., people were using someone else’s entry code to get into the fish and game club on Garfield Road.
April 13 at noon, a Bridge Street resident came home to find her apartment door open and asked police to step up patrols. Bridge Street, however, is already one of the village’s most traveled streets.
April 13 at 2:46 p.m., litter flew from the window of a car driving by the airport.
April 14 at 10:20 a.m., a woman said she saw a truck drive by on Center Road with a dog in the back chained to a toolbox, and she was concerned about the pooch.
April 15 at 9:19 a.m., a teen busted using a vape pen was ticketed for underage tobacco use at Peoples Academy.
April 15 at 10:39 a.m., a man was seen walking along Route 15 in his pajamas.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
