Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 24
Police issued a criminal citation for unlawful mischief to a juvenile following an investigation into an incident at East Meadow School on March 31.
April 8 at 12:59 p.m., someone reported losing a Coach wallet, but wasn’t sure where.
April 8 at 7:11 p.m., someone else reported losing a wallet, this one with a llama on it, then called back later to report it had been found.
April 8 at 7:47 p.m., a white GMC with LED lights was reported speeding near Park Street.
April 8 at 7:58 p.m., police caught up with a vehicle thought to be operating by drunk driver, and determined the driver wasn’t intoxicated, but was deserving of a traffic ticket for swerving all over the road.
April 8 at 11:12 p.m., police investigated a possible domestic disturbance.
April 9 at 11:04 a.m., the driver of a vehicle towing another vehicle with a chain up Park Street was ticketed for driving without a valid license.
April 9 at 5:07 p.m., a Maplefields employee found a wallet which was later reunited with its owner.
April 10 at 12:02 a.m., police arrested Adrian Small, 46, of Worcester, for driving under the influence on Church Street in Hyde Park. Police say Small registered a 0.087 percent blood alcohol concentration in a breath test at the police station.
April 10 at 1:26 p.m., some suspicious people were reportedly tenting out in the woods off Industrial Park Drive.
April 10 at 4:21 p.m., a bicycle was spotted thrown over a bank on the rail trail in the village.
April 10 at 7:07 p.m., someone was reportedly letting the air out of tires parked in the Northgate Plaza.
April 10 at 8:19 p.m., police talked to a person deemed suspicious by folks at Cumberland Farms, and let the man go along his own way. Later, the man was seen stumbling in traffic, so police gave him a ride to a family member’s home.
April 11 at 10:34 a.m., a man denied yelling at cars in the Northgate Plaza, as he had been accused of doing.
April 11 at 2:58 p.m., a vehicle was sideswiped in the Kinney Drugs parking lot.
April 11 at 10:10 p.m., police mediated an argument among neighbors in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
April 12 at 12:54 a.m., someone reported losing a blue and pink child’s balance bike somewhere between Fairfax and Stowe, quite a wide swath of geography at quite a late hour.
April 12 at 12:57 a.m., Maplefields staff found a left-behind debit card and police were able to relay the information to the card owner.
April 12 at 10:18 a.m., police responded to Duhamel Road, where Seth Brunell, 43, no address given, had allegedly killed Fern Feather, 29, of Hinesburg (See related).
April 12 at 5:43 p.m., police checked on a grass fire on Randolph Road, but firefighters had it under control and the blaze was far enough from the road to be safe.
April 12 at 9:12 p.m., Seth Brunell was transported to prison in St. Johnsbury after being arrested for second degree murder (See related).
April 12 at 11:50 p.m., a man was reportedly screaming obscenities near the Morristown Centennial Library.
April 13 at 8:11 a.m., police responded to Peoples Academy for reports of a student with a vape pen, and again a few hours for the same offense.
April 14 at 4:29 p.m., a suspicious man was reported near the playground on Upper Main Street, but he told police he lived very nearby.
April 14 at 8:49 p.m., police arrested Russell Myers, 31, of Johnson, for DUI, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release. Myers refused a roadside breath test.
April 14 at 10:52 p.m., a woman on Frazier Road said she was attacked by a raccoon and ended up in a pond, stuck in mud up to her knees. Police got her out of the mud and to Copley Hospital.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
