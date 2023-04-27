Total reported incidents: 218
Arrests: 9
Traffic stops: 43
Agency assists: 7
Suspicious events: 39
Accidents: 7
Directed patrols: 13
April 7 at 1:37 p.m., a person reported receiving threatening emails.
April 7 at 8:08 p.m., one of a pair of elderly neighbors who keep bickering and calling the cops on each other did so again.
April 7 at 10:32 p.m., some people drinking and arguing were separated for the night.
April 8 at 8:13 a.m., the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club posted video showing someone damaging the entrance gate after hours. The person who did it fessed up and promised to pay for the damage.
April 8 at 12:02 p.m., someone drew a pentagram on the Main Street gazebo.
April 9 at 7:30 p.m., Mary Margaret Trudell, 53, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
April 9 at 9:20 p.m., an anonymous caller reported someone supplying alcohol to teens and engaging in pedophilia but didn’t provide police much information about the person.
April 10 at 12:11 a.m., police dispatched an injured raccoon walking on Route 100.
April 10 at 6:49 a.m., an officer thought a child walking on Stafford Avenue near the bypass looked lost, but the kid didn’t want to talk to police and didn’t look lost, so the cop let them be, but still called the school to let the staff know.
April 10 at 5:56 p.m., a man loitering in a Northgate Plaza business was asked to leave and got mad at an employee for calling police when he refused. He changed his tune when police told him he was no longer welcome there.
April 10 at 11 p.m., police responded to the Route 15 Maplefields where a man whose car was out of gas was acting oddly, and there they arrested Jonathan Bushey, 25, of North Troy, on a pair of active arrest warrants. After finding drug paraphernalia in the car, police also arrested Erin Fuller, 39, of Orleans, for possession of narcotics.
April 11 at 7:10 a.m., a mother said she was assaulted by her teenaged son and was advised to call Lamoille County Mental Health Services and the Department for Children and Families.
April 11 at 2:26 p.m., a person delivered a stray dog to the police station and police had just nearly sent the dog to the kennel when the owner showed up.
April 12 at 1:24 p.m., a person who said her mom was being scammed out of thousands of dollars was advised to call the bank and the attorney general’s office.
April 12 at 2:24 p.m., a person whose stone wall was hit by a car did their own detective work and accosted the suspected driver, who denied it and reported the wall owner to police.
April 12 at 5:29 p.m., a woman whose dog fell into the Lamoille River off Duhamel Road also went in trying to retrieve it. Police were able to drop a ladder to get her out and EMS warmed her up and took her to Copley Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
April 13 at 3:32 p.m., Carlee Shields, 44, of Morristown, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and resisting arrest, as part of a federal investigation.
April 13 at 7:24 p.m., a tenant said their landlord showed up to do work without providing 24 hours’ notice. Police said that’s a civil matter.
April 13 at 8:04 p.m., a woman’s landlord said people were in her apartment while she was in jail, but police said there wasn’t much they could do about that civil matter, either.
April 13 at 8:11 pm., Lamoille County Transportation wants people to stop parking in its driveway to use the phone or whatnot.
April 14 at 1:28 a.m., a person parked in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot overnight said he had an early morning meeting with his lawyer and needed a place to sleep.
April 14 at 10:47 a.m., someone was worried that a person atop the Bridge Street bridge might be considering jumping off, but the person was just climbing around on the structure.
April 14 at 11:01 a.m., police gave a drunk person a ride somewhere.
April 14 at noon, police gave that same person a ride from where they’d just dropped them to Copley Hospital for an evaluation.
April 14 at 3:36 p.m., someone lost a golden doodle on Churchill Road.
April 14 at 7:11 p.m., a Stagecoach Road resident came home after a week away to find their garage door kicked open and a gas can missing. Later, a neighbor reported a storm window had either been removed or fallen out.
April 14 at 11:04 p.m., Amanda Laraway, 39, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of release, by missing a court-ordered curfew, and was also issued a no-trespass notice for Maplefields.
April 15 at 7:22 p.m., someone found a dog on Washington Highway and brought it to the police station. The problem? The dog was where it was supposed to be. Police suggested not taking other people’s dogs if not necessary.
April 16 at 12:18 a.m., Dylan Chase was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Laporte Road. Chase refused to take provide an evidentiary sample.
April 16 at 2:47 p.m., Kevin Hachman, 42, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant on Union Street.
April 17 at 7:09 p.m., a person who gave someone a ride noticed when they got home that their phone was missing. Police are investigating.
April 17 at 7:24 p.m., the owner of a pair of loose dogs frequently bothering people in recent weeks was issued a ticket after police told him that was the seventh time they’d gotten a complaint about the pooches.
April 18 at 8:34 a.m., a Tractor Supply store employee complained that a customer who refuses to walk his dog on a leash was being argumentative.
April 18 at 11:21 a.m., police accompanied a person to a home to gather some personal items after being trespassed from the place.
April 18 at 3:39 p.m., a person complained that people wrecked his apartment while there were away for a night in jail.
April 19 at 7:04 p.m., Amanda Stuart was arrested for retail theft and unlawful trespass after she allegedly took more than $700 worth of items from Hannaford.
April 19 at 9:48 p.m., a person speeding along Brooklyn Street said they were taking someone to the hospital. Police said if it’s that much of an emergency, it’s better to call an ambulance.
April 20 at 1:51 p.m., George Bradley, 58, no address given, was arrested for driving under the influence. No further information was available.
April 20 at 7:17 p.m., someone was sitting on the Bridge Street bridge drinking beer.
April 20 at 8:45 p.m., a shootout occurred on Pleasant Street after police responded to an incident there, leading to a manhunt after the alleged shooter fled on foot.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.