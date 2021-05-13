Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 1
April 30 at 9:28 a.m., heavy equipment being staged for a project on Cote Hill Road got in the way of other construction equipment trying to get through.
April 30 at 9:42 a.m., a Frazier Road resident said someone stole the wheels from their Subaru.
April 30 at 10:04 a.m., a motorcycle thought to be abandoned at the Sunset Motor Inn in fact belongs to a person who is staying at the inn for an extended time.
April 30 at 10:17 a.m., a car that had been in storage all year came out with a stolen inspection sticker, reported the owner.
April 30 at 4:15 p.m., a woman said a person driving a red SUV hit her vehicle in the Hannaford parking lot and drove away.
April 30 at 4:28 p.m., two people seen slumped over in a parked car on Bridge Street were OK when police checked on them.
April 30 at 6:48 p.m., a reportedly drunken man lying on the bathroom floor of Maplefields North was helped across the road to the Sunset, where he had a room.
April 30 at 7:58 p.m., police refereed a personal property dispute between a man a woman on Union Street.
April 30 at 8:30 p.m., Maple Street neighbors accused each other of harassing each other numerous time throughout the week, including each pointing their surveillance cameras at each other.
April 30 at 11:12 p.m., someone was in the parking lot of Morrisville Water and Light blaring a car stereo.
May 1 at 2:36 a.m., Copley Hospital staff found some narcotics outside and turned them over to police for disposal.
May 1 at 7:26 a.m., a domestic dispute in a car parked in the Beaver Meadow parking lot ended when one person was given a ride to find some mental health help.
May 1 at 11:54 a.m., a man who is oft seen driving under 10 mph through town was spotted slow rolling along Washington Highway.
May 1 at 12:09 p.m., chickens were trespassing on a neighbor’s property on Houle Avenue.
May 1 at 2:38 p.m., a man wearing a red hoodie on Congress Street seemed “out of it,” a passerby said.
May 1 at 3:33 p.m., some youths were seen sitting on a couch in the back of a trailer pulled by a pickup truck driving along Stagecoach Road. Police said to not do that.
May 1 at 10:38 p.m., some people on Brooklyn Street were acting unruly and throwing stuff, a witness said.
May 2 at 5:53 a.m., an escaped horse seen in the middle of the road in the Stagecoach/Cady’s Falls area was put back in pasture before police were needed.
May 2 at 3:40 p.m., a woman found a strange note in her mailbox. Police said the off-putting note, which came from a man, was harmless.
May 2 at 6:06 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident said some kids were trespassing, and when police came to check it out, a bunch of youths scattered on their bicycles.
May 2 at 6:29 p.m., a black BMW was reported speeding through the Pinewood Estates neighborhood.
May 3 at 10:33 a.m., a Bridge Street resident said someone slashed their car’s tires but didn’t follow up with a statement or more information, so the case was closed.
May 3 at 6:40 p.m., police couldn’t determine whether a black truck was actually swerving all over the road, as reported by a witness — they did see the truck parked safely at the owner’s address.
May 3 at 9:33 p.m., cows were loose on Stagecoach Road, but back in the barn when police showed up.
May 4 at 7:16 a.m., someone seemed to be rummaging through numerous mailboxes on Elmore Street. Stowe police and Vermont State Police troopers have heard of such incidents recently, too. Police are investigating.
May 4 at 9:30 a.m., a 40-year-old Wolcott man was cited into court for driving with a criminally-suspended license.
May 4 at 10:40 a.m., after police arrived, a man was convinced to leave a Main Street address where he’d allegedly been in a shouting match.
May 4 at 7:36 p.m., a man told police someone rolled up in a green Subaru on Elmore Road and yelled at him for spitting.
May 5 at 3:13 p.m., tenants at an apartment with shared living space fought over allegedly stolen footwear, cooking and painting supplies. Police deemed it a civil matter.
May 5 at 10:15 p.m., a person who seemed suspicious being in N.A. Manosh after hours was just the person cleaning the business.
May 5 at 10:20 p.m., the aforementioned slow driving man stopped and asked a woman if she needed a ride, and she was alarmed. This isn’t the first time he has done this, police say, so they asked his daughter to see what she can do about his habit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
