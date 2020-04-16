Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 61
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 0
Parking tickets: 1
Alarms: 7
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 4
April 3 at 10 a.m., an officer headed to Elmore to help Vermont State Police there, but the call was canceled en route.
April 3 at 7:13 p.m., Harrison Avenue residents reported a suspicious vehicle, but no vehicle matching that description was spotted when police went looking.
April 3 at 8:20 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Washington Highway.
April 3 at 8:46 p.m., a domestic dispute on Park Street never turned physical; police arrived, mediated and one party agreed to leave for a bit while tempers cooled.
April 3 at 11:10 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 unit headed to Stowe to help police find someone.
April 4 at 12:26 a.m., a driver with a dead battery needed a jump in the municipal parking lot; police provided the power surge.
April 4 at 7:28 a.m., passersby reported a crew doing yard work on Upper Munson Avenue; police told them that work is not allowed right now under state regulations to fight the spread of coronavirus.
April 4 at 1:58 p.m., a Randolph Road resident thought a neighbor had been pushing on his or her fence; turns out snow was the guilty party.
April 4 at 4 p.m., an elderly man fell at a Jersey Way residence, but didn’t want medical assistance.
April 4 at 8:04 p.m., the security alarm was sounding at Tractor Supply yet again; that’s six false alarms this month.
April 4 at 10:40 p.m., an assault reported in the parking lot at Cumberland Farms was actually just an argument; police mediated and the pair agreed to separate, with one leaving on foot.
April 5 at 12:07 a.m., a woman asked a friend to call police if she didn’t soon return from attempting to pick up her wallet at an ex’s; police weren’t needed.
April 5 at 9:32 a.m., an officer noticed several people on the track at Peoples Academy; he told them the track has been closed to the public.
April 5 at 3:50 p.m., police received reports of a silver Subaru with a very loud exhaust on 3rd Street.
April 5 at 4:11 p.m., a long-running property-line dispute reared its head again in Pinewood Estate.
April 5 at 5:10 p.m., a Route 100 resident reported a woman in his home was drunk; police mediated the situation over the phone.
April 5 at 8:09 p.m., police are investigating a physical fight on Almeron Drive.
April 5 at 9:23 p.m., a woman reported her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend got into a fight but no one was injured. Police never heard from the alleged combatants, so they took no action.
April 5 at 11:10 p.m., passersby reported a man walking down the middle of Brooklyn Street, but he was on the sidewalk when police got there.
April 6 at 3:45 a.m., after an assault was reported on Portland Street, Brittany Knight, 30, of Barre City was charged with domestic assault.
April 6 at 10:21 a.m., theft reported at a business in the Morrisville Plaza. Police are investigating.
April 6 at 10:26 a.m., another crew was doing yard work on Washington Highway was informed that’s not allowed right now.
April 6 at 12:54 p.m., kids playing with a phone accidentally dialed 911; police had a chat with the parents.
April 6 at 3:57 p.m., a child’s red 50cc Honda dirt bike was reported stolen on Ron Terrill Road. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Morristown police at 888-4211.
April 6 at 8:15 p.m., a Golf Course Road resident told police someone left a note in the mailbox, warning her to be wary of her roommate.
April 6 at 11:09 p.m., on Elmore Street, a wife didn’t want her husband coming in the house after returning from New York. Police left some tips on how to deal with the situation, and the husband was in the car when the officer departed.
April 7 at 11:13 a.m., a rental vehicle was reported stolen from a Brooklyn Street business.
April 7 at 12:35 p.m., police directed traffic while a broken-down vehicle on Route 15 was towed.
April 7 at 3:26 p.m., a man camping out near A and B streets was served a no-trespass order.
April 7 at 5:56 p.m., an argument among four people about who is and who isn’t allowed in the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park was referred to the park manager.
April 7 at 11:52 p.m., a man walking on Needles Eye Road had serious back pain and was trying to get to Copley Hospital; police gave him a lift.
April 8 at 1:14 a.m., a 1st Street resident told a nearby friend she was coming over to get away from her boyfriend; in the end, she stayed home.
April 8 at 1:25 p.m., a property-line dispute on Almeron Drive was referred to the state’s attorney’s office.
April 8 at 2:53 p.m., police were asked to check on a student on Walton Road who hadn’t checked in with school officials in quite a while; officers located the student, and told him or her to get in touch with the school.
April 8 at 11:01 p.m., a car in a church parking lot on Maple Street was unoccupied; police believe it belonged to someone simply going for a walk.
April 9 at 8:43 a.m., a vehicle abandoned on Garfield Road was actually on private property, so police told the property owners they could move it.
April 9 at 1:07 p.m., acting on a call from state officials, police told Dollar General staff they weren’t complying with safety orders meant to help fight the spread of coronavirus.
April 9 at 7:08 p.m., two Summer Street roommates were arguing and asked for police intervention.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.