Total reported incidents: 78
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 6
April 29 at 5:12 p.m., a person in the Morrisville Plaza reported a broken vehicle window. Police looked it and determined it was a small stone or piece of asphalt that had been kicked up.
April 29 at 6:48 p.m., a reported case of Amazon fraud was referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
April 29 at 10:12 p.m., an intoxicated man accused of kicking things over in the Route 15 Maplefields was given a ride further down Route 15 and lodged at the St. Johnsbury correctional facility’s detox center.
April 29 at 10:20 p.m., police arrested Melissa Dixon, 40, of Johnson for violating an abuse prevention order, after she was seen at a home from which she had been court-ordered to stay away.
April 30 at 8:12 a.m., police talked over the phone to a person with mental health issues, as an assist to mental health professionals.
April 30 at 9:39 a.m., police assisted Kinney Drugs with the statewide drug takeback day, collecting people’s unused or unwanted prescriptions.
April 30 at 9:44 a.m., a man said someone drove over his foot on Main Street and kept driving away. Police are investigating.
April 30 at 5:02 p.m., police assisted the fire department with a brush fire near the rail trail off Stafford Avenue.
April 30 at 6:47 p.m., some folks were reportedly acting suspicious at Tractor Supply Store.
April 30 at 8:36 p.m., someone called to complain about Dixon, the person arrested the night before. It would not be the last time in the past week.
April 30 at 8:41 p.m., police assisted the fire department with another brush fire, this one near the corner of Route 100 and Cochran Road.
April 30 at 8:53 p.m., what someone thought to be gunshots in the Frazier Road area were fireworks. Police explained to the folks setting them off that it’s a violation to do so without a permit.
May 1 at 1:38 a.m., the driver of a broke-down vehicle on Route 100 assured police someone was on their way to help with the vehicle.
May 1 at 2:31 a.m., some juveniles on Congress Street were yelling at each other, and it wasn’t a rant of “rabbit, rabbit.”
May 1 at 12:34 p.m., a man to whom police gave a no-trespass letter ceased trespassing at a Bridge Street property.
May 1 at 1:03 p.m., police arrested Melissa Dixon again for violating the same abuse prevention order she’d been accused previously of violating.
May 1 at 5:44 p.m., someone on Congress Street reported vandalism to a car.
May 1 at 7:05 p.m., a child complained of leg pain after a minor two-car crash on Lower Main Street, but didn’t require an ambulance ride to the hospital, and both drivers were able to drive away from the scene.
May 1 at 9:44 p.m., Melissa Dixon received her third court citation of the week, for once again allegedly violating the same abuse prevention order.
May 2 at 10:44 a.m., police served a temporary restraining order on someone on Sunset Drive, at the request of Washington County Superior Court.
May 2 at 12:02 p.m., a vape pen was discovered at Peoples Academy.
May 2 at 4:59 p.m., a drunk man was taken to the ASAP detox center at Copley Hospital.
May 2 at 5:04 p.m., an officer helped a driver whose truck and camper had come uncoupled get the two reconnected and on their way.
May 3 at 8:55 a.m., police ran traffic patrol at the south end of the bypass while crews fixed the traffic light there.
May 3 at 10:25 a.m., police ticketed a woman for littering after she allegedly dumped a bunch of trash and bottles way up on Walton Road.
May 3 at 12:19 p.m., a person who reported a stolen vehicle later told police a woman with cognitive issues thought it was hers and drove it home, and her husband returned it safe and sound.
May 3 at 3:47 p.m., a person said their neighbor’s dog keeps coming onto their property and harassing them.
May 4 at 12:25 a.m., police once again arrested Melissa Dixon, this time for violating the same order as well as unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief.
May 4 at 9:17 p.m., police convinced a person rifling through the trash at Cumberland Farms to move along.
May 5 at 1:56 a.m., police assisted the fire department with a blaze on Feline Loop that engulfed and destroyed an old mill building. State fire investigators are looking into it.
May 5 at 7:36 a.m., a female who was passed out at the Route 15 Maplefields was revived with Narcan, the opioid overdose drug. She refused further medical attention and left.
May 5 at 10:54 a.m., someone complained that some kids were throwing rocks into the middle of Copley Avenue, but the kids were gone when police came to look.
May 4 at 8:40 p.m., a man complained that vehicles frequently do burn-outs near the intersection of Stagecoach and Golf Course roads, prompting police to promise more patrols there.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.