Total reported incidents: 68
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 5
April 28 at 11:37 a.m., someone reported the security cameras at Oxbow Riverfront Park were not working.
April 28 at 12:51 p.m., police issued a temporary restraining order against a person.
April 28 at 3:59 p.m., someone reported having something stolen, but it might just be misplaced. They’re going to keep looking.
April 28 at 6:15 p.m., a Summer Street resident said the upstairs neighbors were engaged in a heated argument, but police explained one of the arguers was hard of hearing.
April 28 at 7:19 p.m., police were summoned to Copley Hospital to help calm down an agitated adult.
April 28 at 8 p.m., a person well known in the local drug scene said someone was following him around.
April 28 at 8:21 p.m., some frequently arguing neighbors in the Pinewood Estates neighborhood were taking their beef to the streets, with one of them allegedly brake-checking the other. Both were told by police to cut it out and grow up.
April 29 at 1:19 a.m., a car that was reportedly evading Stowe police flew by a Morristown cop who was patrolling Stagecoach Road, but per department safety policy, the officer did not give chase.
April 29 at 3:54 a.m., a person having a mental health crisis couldn’t get ahold of health help, so called police, who responded and calmed the person down.
April 29 at 7:50 a.m., a woman who went for a run on the rail trail saw the same man parked next to her car an hour later and was a little sketched out about it.
April 29 at 9:40 a.m., an Airbnb guest on Sterling Valley Road said a so-called lost dog was hanging around the home for a whole day, so police delivered it to the kennel. And that’s where it was when the owner called to report his missing dog.
April 29 at 2:21 p.m., a two-car crash at the intersection of Randolph and Bliss Hill roads left one vehicle in a ditch and the occupants of one car — Sadie Elnner, 18, of Morristown, and David Lee, 20, of Wheelock — were transported to Copley Hospital.
April 29 at 2:21 p.m., police responded to a Mansfield Avenue apartment and forced their way inside, where the tenant, Gary Poff, 72, had died. No foul play is suspected.
April 30 at 10:27 a.m., someone tried to start a fire in a porta-potty at the Village Center apartments construction site on Hutchins Street. The fire never expanded past the roll of toilet paper, but it put folks on edge, since someone started a fire in the same building last summer, significantly delaying construction.
April 30 at 11:47 a.m., a person who had recently fired an employee said the ex-worker was sending threatening text messages. Police told the person to cease and desist.
April 30 at 2:48 p.m., someone said her purse was stolen from atop her car parked at the Charlmont. Police are investigating.
April 30 at 3:36 p.m., a property owner accused a person of trespassing and damaging the person’s car window. Police issued a no-trespass order and suggested the property owner handle disputes better.
April 30 at 4:30 p.m., a person who had been spotted swerving all over told police the front end was loose because the tires were too big.
April 30 at 8:27 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 32, listed as homeless, was arrested on an active in-state warrant and taken to jail for the night.
May 1 at 12:26 a.m., after an unruly woman refused to leave a Laporte Road home, police gave her a ride to her own place, while she unleashed a litany of rude names upon the cop playing chauffeur.
May 1 at 5:11 p.m., a woman said she kept getting calls from an unknown Ohio number. When police tried the number, it had already been disconnected.
May 1 at 7:47 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a small farm stand on Randolph Road. Police are piecing together the various bits of automotive debris to try and determine which vehicle did it.
May 1 at 10:03 p.m., Justin Schauer, 33, of Stowe, was arrested on an in-state warrant after being seen after-hours in the Hannaford parking lot. Schauer was taken to jail to spend the night.
May 2 at 8:55 a.m., a prisoner at the St. Johnsbury correctional facility was allegedly violating conditions by trying to contact someone he’s not supposed to. Police are investigating.
May 2 at 12:21 p.m., a Cherry Avenue resident complained that someone dragged trash all over the neighborhood. Police determined the “person” wears a black fur coat and often walks the streets hungry after a long hibernation, so it’s best to keep trash locked up. Also, take those birdfeeders down.
May 2 at 3:33 p.m., one parent tried to rat out another for being negligent, but police said there was nothing wrong.
May 2 at 3:41 p.m., someone turned in a bank bag with money in it and police returned it to the bankers so they could get it back to its rightful owner.
May 2 at 5:57 p.m., in the Hannaford parking lot, police helped Stowe PD recover a stolen vehicle.
May 2 at 9:38 p.m., a man was reported hollering on Congress Street, but he said he was just singing.
May 2 at 11:47 p.m., a homeless person allegedly sneaking onto buses on Pleasant Street was told to move along.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
