Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 82
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 1
Alarms: 5
Background checks: 3
Foot patrols: 5
April 23 at 10:01 p.m., Kevin Hachmann, 39, of Morristown was charged with unlawful trespass after police completed their investigation of an incident at Cumberland Farms.
April 24 at 12:09 p.m., minor crash in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot.
April 24 at 4:36 p.m., police and Lamoille County Mental Health staff checked on the well-being of an Upper Main Street resident, who was OK.
April 24 at 7:36 p.m., a verbal spat between neighbors that began in the workplace rolled over to their homes on Olive Street.
April 25 at 11:28 a.m., police asked a man walking in the middle of Elmore Street to move to the side, and he did.
April 25 at 1:30 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was moved off the Route 100 bypass before police arrived.
April 25 at 2:48 p.m., gunshots heard near Frazier Road were just people taking a bit of target practice. Police took no action.
April 25 at 5:12 p.m., a man walking on Randolph Road needed a lift; police provided one.
April 25 at 5:22 p.m., loud booming noises were reported off Garfield Road near the Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club, but police found nothing amiss.
April 25 at 9:27 p.m., passersby reported an impaired man was sitting in a vehicle near the Routes 15-100 roundabout; police found that he was just smoking in his car.
April 25 at 9:40 p.m., an estranged couple may or may not have been hacking each other’s phones; police are investigating.
April 26 at 10:19 a.m., assisted Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies at a traffic stop on Route 15 in Hyde Park.
April 26 at 11:13 a.m., police are investigating a theft reported at Tractor Supply.
April 26 at 11:37 a.m., a 1st Street resident doesn’t appreciate the fact that neighbors are spreading rumors about him, and told police so.
April 26 at 1:41 p.m., back on 1st Street, no one would say exactly what happened in a reported dispute, so police took no further action.
April 26 at 3:10 p.m., a property line dispute on Cadys Falls Road was referred to attorneys.
April 26 at 4:52 p.m., three black beef bovines with white faces were reported on the loose near Lower Elmore Mountain Road, causing a stir.
April 26 at 7:45 p.m., cows matching that description were spotted near Stancliff Road; two were rounded up in short order, but one remained on the loose for much longer.
April 26 at 9:17 p.m., a person playing loud music on Union Street agreed to turn it down.
April 27 at 1:38 a.m., Lester Small, 23, of Morristown was charged with driving under the influence, first offense. Police stopped Small on Randolph Road after observing him weaving back and forth; police measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.141 percent.
April 27 at 9:34 p.m., school officials asked police to track down a child who wasn’t checking in with staff; an officer located the child and his or her family and encouraged them to communicate with the school.
April 27 at 9:51 a.m., that last beef cow was still on the lam near Randolph Road.
April 27 at 11:55 a.m., concerned passersby reported a man slumped over in his car in the Maplefields parking lot off Route 15. He told police he was exhausted and simply sleeping. The officer informed the store staff and told the man to catch up on some z’s before moving along.
April 27 at 12:03 p.m., Morristown police took a man into custody near Oxbow Riverfront Park on behalf of Rutland police, who later came to pick him up.
April 27 at 3:59 p.m., a 3rd Street resident reported harassing phone calls; police told him how to block the number.
April 27 at 5:25 p.m., working with the Morristown Fire Department, officers participated in a birthday parade for a child in town.
April 27 at 6 p.m., an anonymous caller reported two men throwing bricks and stones at the back of the police station. The two ran away when an officer went outside. A sign was also ripped down, and a Budweiser box was left hanging on a door handle. Police are investigating.
April 27 at 6:39 p.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy reported a possible domestic dispute in a vehicle on Elmore Street, but police couldn’t locate a vehicle matching that description.
April 27 at 6:52 p.m., Henry Lovell, 21, and Levi Brooks, 22, both of Morristown, were charged with disorderly conduct in an incident on Portland Street. Police allege the two were throwing things off a second-story roof onto cars parked on the street below.
April 27 at 8:45 p.m., a man was unhappy his ex-girlfriend was seeing someone else and threatened to beat up the new boyfriend. Everyone’s parents got involved, and they all ended up at a Northgate Plaza business; police told all involved to calm down and go home.
April 27 at 9:59 p.m., police resolved a domestic dispute over a dog at a Portland Street residence.
April 28 at 7:52 a.m., police are investigating an argument that turned physical at the Maplefields on Route 15.
April 28 at 10:14 a.m., a man overdosed in the bathroom at Price Chopper, but was revived by Morristown Emergency Medical Services, who police say applied Narcan and CPR.
April 28 at 10:18 a.m., a building on B Street was broken into.
April 28 at 11:15 a.m., someone called the Vermont Attorney General’s Office about a large group of people on motorcycles at the Route 15 Maplefields, who they thought were violating proper social distancing measures. Morristown police weren’t notified until two days later.
April 28 at 3:54 p.m., a man left the emergency room at Copley Hospital. Police tracked him down, but he said he didn’t want to be at the hospital anymore so they gave him a lift home.
April 28 at 5:16 p.m., a vehicle on Route 100 was belching smoke out of its exhaust. The driver told police the car had a blown head gasket. Police grounded the vehicle and had it towed.
April 28 at 5:16 p.m., police and firefighters put on another birthday parade.
April 28 at 10:54 p.m., the fight heard above a Colonial Manor Road residence was just a verbal one.
April 29 at 2:56 a.m., Frazier Road residents reported a neighbor’s dogs were barking all night, keeping them awake. The dogs’ owner said they were barking because a bear was spotted nearby.
April 29 at 5:05 a.m., police assisted Vermont State Police in Elmore, where a doorbell was rung in the wee hours of the morning.
April 29 at 10:26 a.m., the caretaker of a cemetery near Pleasant Street reported a person living at a campsite near the edge of the cemetery.
April 29 at 11:44 a.m., working with other agencies, police charged Jason Dougherty, 25, of Stowe with a sex offender registry violation.
April 29 at 1:48 p.m., a caller reported several drunken men hanging out in the band shell at Oxbow Riverfront Park. Police didn’t find any open alcohol containers among them, but told them to tone down their behavior.
April 29 at 7:39 p.m., police mediated a parent-child dispute at a Colonial Manor Road home.
April 29 at 8:15 p.m., police are investigating a theft reported at Cumberland Farms.
April 29 at 11:57 p.m., two men were reported fighting on Summer Street, but police found only one person there, and he didn’t want to cooperate with police. So, officers took no further action.
April 30 at 12:19 a.m., Tyler Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release from a previous case after he was found at the Maplefields on Route 15.
April 30 at 12:56 a.m., assisted sheriff’s deputies in Johnson.
April 30 at 2:27 a.m., people were reported fighting near Bridge Street, but officers only found one man there, and he told them to stop harassing him.
April 30 at 10:40 a.m., a Cochran Road resident complained to police about people driving by his house.
April 30 at 12:03 p.m., a man reported seeing someone spit on the ground at the Route 15 Maplefields. The caller told police he confronted the spitter about spreading coronavirus, but everyone soon left, so police didn’t respond.
April 30 at 4:14 p.m., police are investigating a theft at Tractor Supply.
April 30 at 9:33 p.m., a person playing loud music on Colonial Manor Road agreed to turn it down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.