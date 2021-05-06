Total reported incidents: 78
Arrests: 1
Tickets: No ticket information this week due to software problems
April 23 at 9:23 a.m., police removed a large piece of wood with nails sticking out of it from the middle of the road on the bypass near Gallery Lane.
April 23 at 9:46 a.m., another officer made Morristown’s roads a little safer, this time removing a large rock from the middle of Route 100 near Morristown Corners Road.
April 23 at 10:04 a.m., a sticker emblazoned with the logo for white nationalist organization Patriot Front was affixed to a pole near the town offices on Portland Street. Police removed it.
April 23 at 12:08 p.m., a small red ATV was spotted driving near Lawrence Farm Road. It’s not ATV season yet.
April 23 at 1:33 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driving very slowly by Lake Lamoille, and determined the driver was just taking photos of a blue heron on the lake, a bird likely scared off by the traffic stop.
April 23 at 1:54 p.m., the occupant of a car stopped on Stagecoach Road was undergoing a quick wardrobe change before she headed off to work.
April 23 at 2:27 p.m., a Union Bank customer reported a case of fraud to the bank — and to police.
April 24 at 12:34 a.m., police assisted Vermont state troopers at a home on North Road in Eden, where there was an underage drinking party going on.
April 24 at 11:11 a.m., a Cady’s Falls couple undergoing a breakup got into an argument.
April 24 at 12:49 p.m., it’s still not ATV season, especially on Silver Ridge Road, where the town has pulled the plug on the machines for the time, and where a machine was seen, at this time and about three hours later.
April 24 at 1:57 p.m., it was a prickly situation as police removed a dead porcupine from the center of Center Road.
April 24 at 2:34 p.m., a Maple Street resident thought someone was littering on their property, but police determined that some wind had merely kicked up some litter from elsewhere and deposited it there.
April 24 at 2:55 p.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Lower Main Street.
April 24 at 3:43 p.m., a car ran into the gas pumps at Cumberland Farms, but no serious damage ensued.
April 24 at 7:24 p.m., some gunshots were heard on Silver Ridge Road.
April 24 at 8:26 p.m., police refereed a custody dispute over a dog, and decided lawyers ought to hash it out.
April 24 at 11:01 p.m., a drunken person was spotted stumbling along Route 100, but police didn’t see the person.
April 25 at 8:08 p.m., a Maple Street resident said a neighbor was screaming obscenities.
April 25 at 8:14 p.m., some folks on Elmore Street had been partying all day and doing burnouts with their cars.
April 25 at 8:40 p.m., after responding to a report of a dispute at the First Street trailer park, police arrested Jerry Cogg, 41, of Morristown, for domestic assault.
April 27 at 10:46 a.m., a Pinewood Estates resident said someone parked on a neighbor’s lawn and some name-calling ensued.
April 27 at 2:03 p.m., police lent a hand to Hardwick cops with an unruly man on the east side of town.
April 27 at 7:27 p.m., police assisted Copley Hospital staff with an out-of-control patient.
April 27 at 9:13 p.m., a man parked in the First Street trailer park said a random female hopped into his car and started yelling at him.
April 28 at 5:21 a.m., someone had been staying in one of the empty buildings on Feline Lane, evidenced by a mattress and the remains of a campfire.
April 28 at 2:21 p.m., a person parked on the side of Cady’s Falls Road told police the car had engine trouble and AAA was on the way.
April 28 at 2:28 p.m., a propane delivery driver reported being accosted by a man with a mental health disorder.
April 28 at 7:08 p.m., police were asked to standby as people exchanged belongings at the police station.
April 29 at 6:29 a.m., a blue Chevy Malibu was parked on Harrel Street with a person sleeping in it.
April 29 at 9:04 a.m., a woman driving along Bridge Street said a red car passed her but she gave police the wrong license plate number, so they couldn’t find the car.
April 29 at 10:12 p.m., a highly-intoxicated man was seen on Bridge Street, and was very confused while talking to police, who then gave him a ride to the hotel where he was staying.
April 29 at 2:29 p.m., a kid who left Peoples Academy Middle School midday was later found safe and sound.
April 29 at 4:10 p.m., someone stole a push lawnmower from Rock Art Brewery.
April 29 at 6:54 p.m., across the street, an auto body shop reported having 20 aluminum tire rims stolen.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State's Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
