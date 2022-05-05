Total reported incidents: 81
Traffic stops: 11
April 22 at 6:07 p.m., police assisted mental health professionals with an incident at Copley Hospital.
April 22 at 8:53 a.m., staff at Cumberland Farms didn’t want particular person there anymore, so police issued that person a no-trespass order.
April 22 at 10:33 a.m., police issued another person a temporary restraining order.
April 22 at 5:30 p.m., someone at the post office reported an email scam, which was in turn referred to the Vermont Attorney General’s office.
April 22 at 11:02 p.m., a man who was reportedly trespassing at the Route 15 Maplefields eventually left without incident.
April 23 at 12:09 p.m., a passerby reported someone trying to exit a moving truck on Route 12. Police caught up with the truck and said nothing seemed amiss.
April 23 at 1:28 p.m., a person collecting rocks along the side of Lower Main Street roused suspicions, but the fact is some people just like to collect rocks.
April 23 at 2:46 p.m., someone left a purse behind at the Morrisville Food Co-op, but only for a half hour before regaining it.
April 23 at 10:37 p.m., police assisted Copley with an unruly intoxicated individual.
April 23 at 11:31 p.m., a Moren Loop person called police to warn someone might call in a noise complaint against him, but no one did.
April 24 at 12:10 p.m., someone did complain, however, about a gathering at a Mud City home.
April 24 at 12:32 p.m., a woman was lying on a patch of grass of Portland Street, which prompted someone to call police.
April 24 at 5:39 p.m., someone on Stagecoach Road said a black and white Mustang “or similar” car that frequently drives by is too loud, perhaps with a post-factory exhaust kit.
April 25 at 11:10 a.m., a deer hit by a car on Route 15 didn’t survive the encounter.
April 25 at 5:28 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 12.
April 25 at 6:44 p.m., police issued the first of what would be two no-trespass orders in two days against one person, at a place in Elmore.
April 26 at 7 a.m., an Isuzu street sweeper operated by a private company crashed into the artisan stone wall at MyEarthwork on Route 100, knocking it over. No one was injured, but it’s still being investigated.
April 26 at 9:45 a.m., some vape pens were reported at Peoples Academy Middle Level.
April 26 at 3:16 p.m., a car didn’t quite make the turn on Route 100 near Joe’s Pond Road and ended up in the willywags. No one was hurt.
April 26 at 5:22 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Route 12. No one was injured here, either.
April 27 at 5:07 a.m., police gave a suspicious fellow at Cumberland Farms a ride home.
April 27 at 11:12 a.m., someone allegedly stole 16 polycarbonate panels from the greenhouses at Menard’s Agway, an especially inopportune time as the farm and garden store prepares to ramp up for planting season. Police are investigating.
April 27 at 7:52 p.m., a potential domestic dispute on First Street at the Pinecrest mobile home park was diffused when the two people involved separated for the night.
April 27 at 8:09 p.m., a similar domestic dispute on Second street in Pinecrest was resolved in a similar manner.
April 28 at 10:12 p.m., the next night, back on First Street, someone reported hearing slamming doors and yelling folks. Police knocked on the door of the suspect’s home, but no one answered.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
