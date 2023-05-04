Total reported incidents: 48
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 3
April 21 at 7:14 a.m., concerned about the reports of a man at large, someone on Center Road reported missing his gun, but called later to report locating it.
April 22 at 9:07 p.m., someone, and not any of the roughly 40 law enforcement officers in town, was seen and heard driving along Bridge Street with a megaphone telling people to stay inside.
April 23 at 3:07 a.m., Tony Tuthill, 47, and Kristin Wilcox, 32, both listed as homeless, were arrested for unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release after allegedly being on village property without permission and after previous orders to stay off.
April 23 at 5:45 p.m., mailboxes and trash barrels on Goddard Nisbet Road were knocked over.
April 24 at 5:35 a.m., police assisted with a mental health crisis on Main Street and transported the person to Copley Hospital for evaluation.
April 24 at 8:38 a.m., the same person needed a return trip to Copley.
April 24 at 9:20 a.m., someone reported a theft of license plates from a vehicle on Brooklyn Street.
April 24 at 3:01 p.m., a backpack and a laptop were turned over to police, who hadn’t been able to determine the owner, since the computer wasn’t working after being out in the rain for so long.
April 24 at 9:29 p.m., police helped Copley staff deal with a person having a mental health crisis.
April 25 at 7:55 a.m., no one was injured in a fender bender at the corner of Bridge and Brooklyn streets.
April 25 at 11:02 a.m., police found the owner of a car abandoned on the side road of Harrel Street. The owner said he’d have it towed but couldn’t until the next morning.
April 25 at 2:37 p.m., police investigated a report of forgery.
April 25 at 4:45 p.m., Riverbend Market staff asked police to trespass someone from the store, and the cops complied.
April 25 at 5:28 p.m., a 3-year-old locked herself in a car, and police helped get her out.
April 26 at 8:18 a.m., someone found a soggy baggie of pills on Upper Main Street and turned it over to police, who destroyed the drugs.
April 26 at 1:17 p.m., someone reported losing a tennis bracelet at Hannaford.
April 26 at 5:54 p.m., a Pinewood Estate landlord/tenant dispute boiled over and police were asked to mediate, with the landlord given a primer on how to start eviction proceedings.
April 27 at 8:04 a.m., police assisted Stowe cops with traffic patrol after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole transformer on Route 100 near Golf Course Road.
April 27 at 4:53 p.m., police stood by with a driver whose car broke down near the corner of upper and lower Elmore Mountain Road until a tow truck could be summoned.
April 27 at 6:57 p.m., two neighbors got into an argument about rubbish, with one literally talking trash about the other.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
