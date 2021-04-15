Total reported incidents: 83
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 4
April 3 at 9:19 a.m., staff at the Jersey Way Maplefields sought a no-trespassing order against a person suspected of shoplifting during previous visits who was back in the store.
April 3 at 10:14 a.m., a man suspected someone in the Newport area was using his debit card, and Morristown police relayed the complaint to their northern counterparts.
April 3 at 12:30 p.m., someone took the term drive-thru too seriously at McDonald’s and crashed into a car in line to order.
April 3 at 3:15 p.m., police assisted with the same mental health patient, this time on Lower Main Street near the police department.
April 3 at 4:12 p.m., kids were fighting each other in the High Street/Winter Street neighborhood, so police told the youths’ parents.
April 3 at 4:47 p.m., despite burn bans, there was smoke spotted from a fire on Cochran Road. The controlled burn was down to embers when police arrived, and hadn’t gotten out of hand.
April 4 at 12:29 a.m., a car was parked at Manosh Corporation headquarters, headlights on, but with no license plates attached and no owner in sight.
April 4 at 2:11 p.m., a woman told police her ex tried to break into her Portland Street home. She was given tips on how to secure a restraining order from the court.
April 4 at 3:40 p.m., a wallet found on Washington Highway was turned over to police, who are trying to get it back to its owner.
April 4 at 3:41 p.m., a minute later, police received another wallet, this one found at the Route 15 Maplefields. This wallet found itself back into the rightful pocket or purse.
April 4 at 7:32 p.m., a Toyota Corolla in the Hannaford parking lot was splattered by a couple of eggs.
April 4 at 8:28 p.m., a domestic dispute on Elmore Road was referred to the Department for Children and Families.
April 5 at 5:48 a.m., a Summer Street resident called police about a dispute over personal property with someone else in the home — then called twice more over the next five hours with more complaints.
April 5 at 10:20 a.m., a child custody dispute was referred to family court.
April 5 at 10:23 a.m., one of the apple trees dotting the Price Chopper parking lot perimeter won’t be bearing fruit this fall, thanks to a car that crashed into it.
April 5 at 7:39 p.m., some fighting words were exchanged at the MoBev liquor store, but no fisticuffs.
April 5 at 9:30 p.m., there were casualties on both ends of a car-versus-deer crash on Stagecoach Road — the animal died and the 2012 Jeep Compass that hit it was rendered inoperable and had to be towed away.
April 5 at 11:53 p.m., a Portland Street tenant complained that the upstairs renter was banging around.
April 6 at 11:24 a.m., a blue Toyota Prius was moving along Bridge Street at a pokey 5 mph.
April 6 at 1:37 p.m., a man was angered by the TD Bank ATM, which would not give his card back. He told police later it was actually his girlfriend’s card.
April 6 at 3:40 p.m., a grocery bag found on Bridge Street was not full of drugs, as reported, but was full of something gross worth throwing away.
April 6 at 4:57 p.m., police pulled over a driver on Laporte Road and suspected them of driving under the influence, but had not made an arrest or issued a citation as of press time.
April 6 at 6:12 p.m., a car reported doing 60-70 mph along Harrell Street, more than twice the legal limit, was long gone before police could respond.
April 6 at 11:51 p.m., screaming heard from the woods near Peoples Academy/Morristown Elementary School was from a red fox, which was sounding a mating-season come-hither call.
April 7 at 12:06 a.m., speaking of mating season, a couple was found “cuddling” in the back of a car parked after hours at Peoples Academy.
April 7 at 8:32 a.m., someone in a Dodge Ram pickup truck was throwing trash in the Dumpster owned by the community dental clinic in Morrisville Plaza.
April 7 at 11:16 a.m., no one was injured in a parking lot fender bender at the Route 15 Maplefields.
April 7 at 1:52 p.m., a woman reported losing her driver’s license either on Brooklyn Street or along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
April 7 at 5:25 p.m., the town’s animal control officer was summoned after one dog bit another on Stagecoach Road.
April 7 at 6:28 p.m., unruly Moog’s Place customers engaged in an argument about mask wearing were convinced to leave when the cops were called.
April 7 at 8:29 p.m., a Brooklyn Street fellow was worried about his drunk friend, but didn’t know his name.
April 7 at 9:58 p.m., a person sitting on his Park Street front porch was approached by a man acting suspiciously, purportedly asking about the weather.
April 8 at 9:35 a.m., some pigs got out of their Stancliffe Road sty and onto the neighbor’s property, but were later able to be wrangled back.
April 8 at 10:57 a.m., a car driving erratically along Route 15 was later located, and the driver treated for a diabetes-related episode.
April 8 at 11:14 a.m., someone dumped a bunch of trash — a rusty bed frame, television set, Christmas tin, piano innards — on private property along the side of Earl Grey Road. Police said it was more than a cubic foot of trash, which would carry a hefty fine from the town if the litterer was caught.
April 8 at 1:43 p.m., someone left five pages of suspicious-seeming notes at the town offices, but they turned out to be harmless scrawlings by a person with mental health issues.
April 8 at 8:23 p.m., police mediated a mother-daughter argument at a Route 15 home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.