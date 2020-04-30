Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 61

Arrests: 2

Traffic tickets: 0

Traffic warnings: 1

Parking tickets: 0

Alarms: 1

Background checks: 0

Foot patrols: 3

April 16 at 2:04 a.m., after an investigation, Henry Lovell, 21, of Morristown was charged with unlawful mischief — throwing rocks at the police station and police cruisers, damaging several.

April 17 at 4:44 a.m. Portland Street resident reported a neighbor banging around all night. Police found no one home, and referred the issue to the landlord.

April 17 at 9:35 a.m., an attempt to repossess a home wasn’t legal because all the paperwork hadn’t been completed, so police referred it to lawyers.

April 17 at 1:15 p.m., an employee thought to be stealing from the Charlmont was served a no-trespass order for the restaurant.

April 17 at 4:38 p.m., a customer at Hannaford supermarket reported a stolen wallet, but it was later found at the store.

April 17 at 4:42 p.m., a few bags of stolen Miracle Gro were returned to the store from which they were filched.

April 18 at 11:28 a.m., a property dispute between a couple was referred to their attorneys.

April 18 at 1:27 p.m., minor parking-lot crash at Maplefields on Route 15.

April 19 at 12:48 a.m., loud music near 4th Street had gone silent before an officer arrived.

April 19 at 1:26 a.m., a missing child reported near East High Street was quickly found.

April 19 at 4:49 a.m., there was no fight on 1st Street; it was an argument about coronavirus.

April 19 at 8:34 a.m., an officer gave a woman information about how to get a restraining order.

April 19 at 10:24 a.m., the department’s detective will investigate fraudulent charges on a person’s debit card.

April 19 at 10:53 a.m., a Route 15 resident reported a Confederate flag stolen from his property. Police recommended he put up surveillance cameras.

April 19 at 12:05 p.m., a motorcyclist reported consuming alcohol in the Maplefields parking lot left before police could arrive.

April 19 at 12:52 p.m., police didn’t find anyone in the abandoned buildings on A Street, but did find signs someone had been staying there.

April 19 at 1:19 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Vanasse Road.

April 19 at 1:55 p.m., Bryan Pond Road residents reported littering near the end of the road,

April 19 at 3:05 p.m., a fight being waged on Facebook Messenger was mediated by police, who told both parties to stop sending mean messages.

April 19 at 3:26 p.m., an unresponsive driver parked near Route 100 turned out to be sleeping. But the man, Matthew Gillespie, 28, of Waterville, wasn’t supposed to be driving; he was later charged with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release from a previous case, which prohibit him from driving except in special circumstances.

April 19 at 8:55 p.m., a Summer Street resident told the landlord someone had knocked on a window at 2 a.m. Police want the tenant to call them immediately if it happens again.

April 19 at 9:23 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Johnson.

April 19 at 11:59 p.m., people involved in a domestic dispute on Portland Street agreed to calm down.

April 20 at 10:45 a.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Route 15.

April 20 at 5:43 p.m., a custody dispute was referred to family court.

April 20 at 6:14 p.m., a caller told police another driver cut her off pulling in to Dunkin Donuts, then flipped her off.

April 20 at 6:33 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health in Pinewood Estates.

April 21 at 3:37 p.m., a truck went off Stagecoach Road and hit a road sign, but no one was seriously injured.

April 22 at 2:42 a.m., a man sitting in a parked vehicle just off Washington Highway wasn’t doing anything wrong, and agreed to move along.

April 22 at 10:30 a.m., Lamoille County Mental Health staff asked for police aid on Park Street, then quickly canceled the request.

April 22 at 2:44 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Lower Main Street.

April 22 at 2:58 p.m., late report of a minor crash in the Hannaford Supermarkets parking lot.

April 22 at 7:37 p.m., assisted Department for Children and Families staff on Fenimore Street.

April 23 at 11:32 a.m., two children were reported left in a vehicle at Price Chopper; police referred the matter to other agencies.

April 23 at 1:51 p.m., callers reported a man was asking other pedestrians for money on Portland Street. Police told him to move along.

April 23 at 2:30 p.m., the same man was asking people or money at Cumberland Farms; this time, police made sure he left and went home.

April 23 at 3:06 p.m., Morristown’s K-9 unit conducted training around town.

April 23 at 5:13 p.m., a Farr Avenue resident doesn’t appreciate the cars constantly idling in the area.

April 23 at 8:01 p.m., police are investigating whether someone violated a no-trespass order at Cumberland Farms.

April 23 at 8:12 p.m., car vs. deer on Route 15; no people were injured, but the front end of the car was damaged and the deer died.

April 23 at 9:39 p.m., the flickering lights at a Brooklyn Street business were caused by space heaters.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

