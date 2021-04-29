Total reported incidents: 63
Arrests: 2
Tickets: 0
Warnings: 2
April 16 at 9:24 a.m., someone was illegally dumping garbage in the trash receptacle owned by Morrisville Family Health Care on Washington Avenue.
April 16 at 5:17 p.m., a black Jeep Liberty almost ran somebody over in the Second Street trailer park, a witness said.
April 16 at 6:10 p.m., a parent called concerned their kid hadn’t shown up after track practice, but called later to update that the youth crossed the finish line and made it home.
April 16 at 6:53 p.m., police talked to a woman who hadn’t been taking her medication.
April 16 at 7:11 p.m., the same trailer park resident who called in the Jeep had complaints about other people in the area.
April 16 at 7:58 p.m., Copley House called looking for a resident who hadn’t come home, but the person showed up shortly afterward.
April 17 at 2:14 p.m., K9 officer Viper was summoned to Eden, where a car had gone off the side of Route in a swampy area north of Lake Eden, just to make sure no one was missing in the bog. No one was found.
April 17 at 4:33 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender on Laporte Road near Green Mountain Landscaping.
April 17 at 6:09 p.m., police were asked to dispose of a needle found near Pinewood Estates.
April 17 at 9:38 p.m., after pulling a car over on Cady’s Falls Road, police arrested the driver, William Menke, 30, of Hyde Park, for driving under the influence. He refused to submit to a roadside sobriety test.
April 18 at 12:30 a.m., a person was worried that a bird walking along Congress Street was injured, but police found it was a turkey vulture, which tend to walk oddly under normal circumstances.
April 18 at 9:44 a.m., a bunch of hypodermic needles were reported on Silver Ridge Road, near the Route 15 intersection. Police didn’t find any needles, but they did find trash strewn all over, and cleaned it up.
April 18 at 12:19 p.m., police helped an elderly woman connect with mental health professionals.
April 18 at 1:52 p.m., a Walgreens employee reported someone had illegally dumped trash into the store’s Dumpster.
April 18 at 7:23 p.m., arguing tenants on Brooklyn Street were referred to their landlord to settle the dispute.
April 18 at 7:52 p.m., after replying to a report that a person in the Sterling Valley area had bitten someone, police arrested Hugh Andrews III, 34, of Morristown, for first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Andrews was transported to jail in Newport.
April 19 at 12:32 a.m., a woman told police she thought someone she had a restraining order against was violating that order, but police determined that wasn’t the case.
April 19 at 12:44 p.m., a car being driven erratically through the roundabout at routes 15 and 100 later ending up going over the curb at the Morrisville Plaza. She wasn’t in trouble but was later referred to the DMV for driver re-training.
April 19 at 4:50 p.m., a car parked at Aubuchon Hardware had a child’s seat in the front, not the back, a witness said. While not patently illegal, it isn’t recommended, police said.
April 19 at 5:43 p.m., a suspicious car was spotted on Frazier Road. Police stopped the vehicle and learned the driver was conducting a door-to-door survey.
April 19 at 11:49 p.m., police helped Stowe cops with an intoxicated man at his home — who later went to bed.
April 20 at 12:29 a.m., police assisted with person with their broken-down vehicle at the intersection of routes 15 and 15A.
April 20 at 6:16 a.m., someone needed caffeine … A woman called police to complain that Cumberland Farms employees were not opening the store door, despite the store lights being on. Police said the place just might not have opened for the day.
April 20 at 4:41 p.m., some reportedly suspicious people were espied at Cumby’s which was, by now, open. The shady characters had departed by the time police arrived.
April 20 at 6:18 p.m., no one was hurt in a minor crash in the Price Chopper parking lot.
April 20 at 6:45 p.m., same story, different store — no one was hurt in a Hannaford parking lot collision.
April 20 at 10:33 p.m., back at Price Chopper, someone made off with a shopping cart. The incident was called in by parking lot witnesses, who didn’t give police much more information to go on.
April 21 at 3:36 p.m., a man called police with issues he was having with his ex-partner, with whom he was still sort of together.
April 21 at 8:23 p.m., a deer bolted away after a close encounter with a car near the Route 15 and Garfield Road intersection, leaving the car dented.
April 22 at 4:14 p.m., people on Bridge Street loudly blaring a stereo turned it down when asked.
April 22 at 8:10 p.m., a woman saw a toddler out toddling along Union Street.
April 22 at 8:41 p.m., an employee at Hearthstone saw a car with a bunch of kids hanging out around it in the parking lot. They left after police showed up and asked them to.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
