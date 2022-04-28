Total reported incidents: 68
Traffic stops: 5
April 15 at 6:19 a.m., the driver of a suspicious looking car in the Jiffy Mart parking lot was ticketed for driving after a civil license suspension.
April 15 at 11:31 a.m., a man walking a dog off leash on Mountain View Meadows Road near North Country Animal League was informed by police of the town’s leash law.
April 15 at 10:11 p.m., the town animal control officer was contacted to deal with a barking dog in the Foundry Street/Oxbow Park area.
April 15 at 10:16 p.m., someone complained about the loud music at the live music bar across the street from the police station, but police didn’t think the tunes were too loud.
April 15 at 11:15 p.m., police went to a home to lend assistance with a man having mental health issues.
April 15 at 1:42 a.m., a Bridge Street tenant complained about noise from an upstairs apartment. Police came and listened but didn’t hear anything.
April 16 at 8:58 a.m., police checked on a car parked on Duhamel Road, site of a killing just three days earlier. The driver told police he had just pulled over to read something on his phone.
April 16 at 4:26 p.m., a man who frequently walks all over town was reportedly walking in the roadway instead of the sidewalk on Brooklyn Street.
April 16 at 6:55 p.m., a domestic dispute in the Pinecrest mobile home park was resolved when the arguers went their separate ways.
April 17 at 10:14 a.m., police served a subpoena on Portland Street.
April 17 at 4:39 p.m., while other people were hunting for colored eggs, the driver of a reported suspicious vehicle driving up and down Bliss Hill Road told police he was scouting the area for turkeys to hunt.
April 17 at 10:51 p.m., a person parked in a gas station after hours told police someone knocked on the car windows, which creeped her out. Police did not locate the window tapper.
April 18 at 4:01 p.m., a person who had been camping in the village packed up and left before police came and asked the person to do so.
April 18 at 4:25 p.m., a Dunkin Donuts employee thought it suspicious when a man handed over a bag of candy that looked like it had blood on it.
April 18 at 7:05 p.m., a couple of teens were reported climbing on the Bridge Street bridge.
April 18 at 8:48 p.m., police gave some advice to a parent on how to deal with social media issues with her kids.
April 19 at 6:36 a.m., police dealt with downed trees at three spots around town — two on Laporte Road and one on Route 15. Heavy wet snow overnight knocked down trees and took out power lines all over the state.
April 19 at 7:43 a.m., a vehicle slid off the side of Route 15, but no one was injured.
April 19 at 6:17 p.m., someone reported seeing a woman lying in the road on Brooklyn Street, but police didn’t see anything.
April 19 at 7:07 p.m., a person sitting in a vehicle in the Oxbow parking lot was said to be smoking pot but was just puffing on a pipe of tobacco.
April 19 at 7:39 p.m., police asked a person bugging other people at Dollar General to leave, and the person did so.
April 20 at 8:32 a.m., a complaint about people tossing cigarette butts on Maple Street turned into a civil ticket after one of the butt pitchers was caught in the act on a nearby security camera.
April 20 at 5:20 p.m., another car on Duhamel Road seemed suspicious, but police say a makeshift memorial for the slain Fern Feather might be attracting people paying tribute.
April 20 at 7:58 p.m., the walking man was spotted near Cochran Road.
April 20 at 6:51 p.m., police went to Congress Street to try and ascertain if a dog could be heard barking, as a caller claimed, but they didn’t hear it.
April 21 at 6:10 a.m., it couldn’t be proven that a person accused of shoplifting at Cumberland Farms took anything, but police issued the person a no-trespassing order to avoid any future attempts.
April 21 at 6:59 a.m., a person asked police for help in gaining access to a place to get his tools back. Police referred the matter to attorneys and gave the man a no-trespass order.
April 21 at 11:19 a.m., a person a mini motorcycle around the Bishop Marshall School grounds agreed to leave after the school complained and cops told the driver it’s a private school.
April 21 at 12:31 p.m., someone reported losing a tan clutch with a black wallet inside. The clutch is emblazoned with the Las Vegas logo.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
