Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 69
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 0
Traffic warnings: 0
Parking tickets: 0
Alarms: 2
Background checks: 0
Foot patrols: 1
April 10 at 9:32 a.m., several tools were stolen from a Bridge Street home.
April 10 at 4:53 p.m., callers reported that a loud silver sedan was driving around the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park, but driver and vehicle were gone when police arrived.
April 10 at 10:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Price Chopper, but police found no evidence a theft was committed.
April 10 at 10:59 p.m., while investigating the Price Chopper incident, police stopped a vehicle on Wilkins Street; officers later found that an in-state arrest warrant had been issued for one of the occupants of the vehicle. Matthew Wolf, 45, of Putney was taken into custody.
April 10 at 11:32 p.m., a Fairwood Parkway resident reported a neighbor playing loud music; the man playing the music agreed to turn it down when asked by police.
April 11 at 1:16 a.m., an officer headed to Garfield Road in Hyde Park to check on a Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who couldn’t be raised on radio. Everyone was OK.
April 11 at 2:41 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services near Stafford Avenue.
April 11 at 4:06 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 officers headed to Stowe to help police look into a burglary.
April 11 at 9:27 a.m., a Maple Street resident called police about neighbors he thought were violating state-recommended safety measures related to coronavirus.
April 11 at 9:55 a.m., three-car crash on Lower Main Street; no serious injuries.
April 11 at 4:44 p.m., a person was reported e riding a mini-bike up and down Bridge Street without a helmet no less, but police found no sign of driver or mini-motorcycle.
April 11 at 6:05 p.m., an officer served a no-trespass order to the driver of that silver sedan causing a ruckus in the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park earlier in the week.
April 11 at 6:42 p.m., police served no-trespass orders to two other people, also on behalf of the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park.
April 11 at 7:27 p.m., a case of road rage on Brooklyn Street never progressed beyond yelling.
April 11 at 8:03 p.m., callers were worried about a bonfire on Bridge Street, where it was thought people were not maintaining proper social distancing. Police found people fishing nearby, but everyone was standing at least 10 feet apart, so police took no action.
April 11 at 9:36 p.m., police couldn’t find anyone in the area after a caller reported people walking around a Cadys Falls Road home.
April 12 at 7:18 a.m., in an ongoing domestic dispute between two men living together on Summer Street, one got a restraining order against the other.
April 12 at 8:11 a.m., an officer gave someone a lift from Johnson back home to Morrisville.
April 12 at 8:56 a.m., a woman asked police to check on the welfare of her mother, but called back later to say her mom was OK.
April 12 at 10:24 a.m., the owner of that silver sedan was racing up and down Cochran Road; police stopped him and had a chat.
April 12 at 3:31 p.m., an officer served paperwork to a person on 3rd Street on behalf of the Vermont State Police.
April 13 at 12:32 a.m., a fight broke out in the parking lot near the post office on Portland Street; one of the combatants was taken into custody to detox and all three got civil tickets for drinking in public.
April 13 at 12:07 p.m., employees still working at MSI were not violating safe business practices meant to help slow the spread of coronavirus, despite claims to the contrary.
April 13 at 1:20 p.m., an officer gave a person a courtesy lift from Route 15 to the village.
April 13 at 1:35 p.m., one of the parking-lot fighters from the night before was throwing rocks at the police station and cruisers parked nearby.
April 13 at 2:14 p.m., a pack of Marlboro 100s was stolen from a Northgate Plaza business; police are investigating.
April 13 at 5:04 p.m., police officers and firefighters paraded along Upper Main Street to celebrate the birthday of a kid who lives nearby.
April 13 at 5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street; police found no evidence of funny business.
April 13 at 6:59 p.m., an ongoing issue surfaced again when someone was spotted photographing homes on 1st Street.
April 13 at 9:07 p.m., a caller wanted police to check on a friend who hadn’t been heard from in a while; the man was OK.
April 13 at 11:26 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street.
April 14 at 12:22 a.m., a Maple Street resident reported someone with a flashlight knocked on his or her door; an officer was already on that street when the call came in, but he didn’t see anyone in the area.
April 14 at 12:35 a.m., Morristown’s K-9 unit helped track down a missing person in Johnson.
April 14 at 7:28 a.m., Cumberland Farms staff wanted someone removed from the store; the person had left when police arrived, but an officer dropped off a no-trespass order to be served to the individual later.
April 14 at 2:29 p.m., a business asked police to check on an employee who hadn’t been heard from in a while; he was OK.
April 14 at 2:43 p.m., two people were reported drinking in a car at the Maplefields convenience store, but they left before police arrived.
April 14 at 5:24 p.m., police and firefighters held another parade to celebrate another birthday on Upper Main Street.
April 14 at 5:28 p.m., the driver reported to be all over the road on Route 100 wasn’t impaired, just trying to avoid potholes.
April 14 at 5:34 p.m., police mediated a domestic dispute on Almeron Drive.
April 14 at 5:37 p.m., a man was served a no-trespass order after creating a disturbance at the liquor store.
April 14 at 9:28 p.m., the man playing loud music on 3rd Street was asked to turn it down, and he did.
April 15 at 3:10 p.m., a dog ran onto a neighbor’s property on Almeron Drive; things got a little heated, but everyone later apologized and all was well.
April 15 at 3:47 p.m., assisted Lamoille County Mental Health on Union Street; one person was later taken to Copley Hospital as a precautionary measure.
April 16 at 12:17 p.m., police weren’t able to catch up with a person driving erratically on Route 15.
April 16 at 9:02 p.m., a large bonfire reported just off Washington Highway was actually just a small campfire, and Morristown’s fire marshal didn’t have any problem with it, so police took no action.
April 16 at 9:10 p.m., a neighbor thought he saw a broken window in a home on 1st Street and reported a burglary, but police found no evidence of a crime.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.