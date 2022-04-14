Total reported incidents: 72
April 1 at 4:10 p.m., police investigated a possible sex crime involving a juvenile.
April 1 at 8:52 p.m., a newly licensed driver was ticketed for driving with passengers before the teen was allowed. No fooling, there’s a probationary period after you get your license before you’re allowed to have anyone ride shotgun.
April 1 at 9:44 p.m., police gave a person walking along Laporte Road a ride to Hyde Park.
April 1 at 11:56 p.m., a person pulled over on Stagecoach Road near the Stowe town line was processed for drunk driving after police suspected the driver was intoxicated, but an arrest was pending further investigation.
April 2 at 2:57 a.m., an argument among people on Union Street led to a police call, and things resolved when they decided to decamp to their respective bedrooms and go to sleep.
April 2 at 9:41 a.m., a woman in the Pinewood Estates neighborhood said she heard screaming. It was later revealed one of the neighbors owns guinea hens, which often make screaming sounds.
April 2 at 4:07 p.m., police disposed of some needles discovered on Bridge Street.
April 2 at 5:07 p.m., a medium-sized black pickup truck reportedly hit some mailboxes on Wilkins Street.
April 3 at 3:20 a.m., despite the warmer — sans snow — weather, the village winter overnight parking ban is still in effect until May 15, as some people discovered last week, including the owner of a car parked on Cherry Avenue.
April 3 at 10:58 a.m., a Bridge Street resident reported a speeding vehicle pulling into her apartment parking lot but didn’t provide a plate number.
April 3 at 2:21 p.m., a person on the rail trail reported being rushed by a Husky. The animal control officer was out of town, and police couldn’t find the dog.
April 3 at 11:22 p.m., police are investigating a fight in the Pinecrest mobile home park.
April 4 at 7:47 a.m., a person reported having their vehicle clipped by a state agency truck, and police assisted with the insurance information exchange.
April 4 at 8:58 a.m., a family argument on a private road off Route 12 led to a no-trespass letter being issued.
April 4 at 9:46 a.m., folks from Meals on Wheels called, concerned they hadn’t been able to get in touch with a man on their route, but police confirmed they’d seen him just the night before and he seemed well.
April 4 at 2:33 p.m., police issued a no-trespass letter to help resolve a dispute among Fitzgerald Road neighbors.
April 4 at 7:47 p.m., an intoxicated bar patron had to be taken to the hospital to detox.
April 5 at 6:16 p.m., police assisted Lamoille County Mental Health Services with a patient undergoing a crisis.
April 5 at 8:48 p.m., people appeared to be smoking pot in a car parked on Laporte Road, but the mobile hotbox was gone by the time police responded.
April 5 at 9:11 p.m., a dispute between a dating couple on Main Street ended when the boyfriend spent the night at the detox center at Copley Hospital.
April 6 at 1:03 p.m., debris was seen blowing out of a red Dumpster on the back of a green truck motoring along Route 100.
April 6 at 1:17 p.m., a man in a blue Chevy was reported speeding away from Peoples Academy, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.
April 6 at 5:46 p.m., police say a brush fire on Darling Road turned into something bigger — and visible for miles around — after the flames touched off a pile of old tires. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.
April 6 at 7:05 p.m., police issued a no stalking order on Congress Street.
April 7 at 12:18 a.m., police assisted mental health professionals with a person who concerned family members with things he was texting.
April 7 at 6:49 a.m., a person harassing other people at the Route 15 Maplefields was gone when police arrived.
April 7 at 3:40 p.m., an officer helped EMS workers move a patient.
April 7 at 9:45 p.m., a Subaru Outback was reportedly “all over the road” on Route 100. Police checked out the vehicle, and ordered it grounded because it was in such bad shape.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.