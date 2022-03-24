A Morristown man was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of child pornography.
Cole Hess, 34, was sentenced March 15 and U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss sentenced him to 15 years of supervision after his released.
Hess repeatedly violated state conditions of probation by possessing prohibited electronic devices, court records show. He is on state probation until 2031, stemming from that conviction.
The federal indictment maintains Hess, between Sept. 4, 2019 and Oct. 30, 2019, knowingly possessed visual depictions involving minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Twitter reported that child pornography had been uploaded to an account using the name “Kyle incest.” It was referred to Vermont authorities for investigation, which linked the Twitter activity to Hess, court records showed.
The Twitter messages distributing the child pornography were sent specifically from public Wi-Fi at various locations in Lamoille County, including a fast-food restaurant and laundromat, the prosecution said.
Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators also linked photographs from the social media platform to Hess’ former residence in Johnson
In addition, the email account linked to “Kyle incest” was set up via an Alcatel cellphone purchased by Hess at the Dollar General in Morristown, records showed.
Hess has 2016 state convictions for two counts for possessing child pornography and two counts of promoting sexual recordings. That case stemmed from an April 2015 arrest following a court-ordered search of his apartment on Westside Court.
At that time Hess was in possession of more than 500 images and 92 videos of child pornography. He also admitted to distributing child pornography to others through social media. A judge sentenced Hess to 2-to-10 years in prison, all but 60 days suspended, and placed him on probation for 15 years, according to court documents.
Hess is on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
In addition to the task force, the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of the Vermont Attorney General participated in the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Michael Donoghue contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.