Morristown Fire Department calls for March
Total calls: 11
March 3 at 8:48 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Upper Main Street.
March 3 at 5:54 p.m., a strange odor was reported at a Cochran Road residence. Firefighters blamed the odor on a propane leak.
March 5 at 9:28 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a three-car crash on Route 100, where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
March 10 at 11:46 a.m., reports said a tree fell across power lines on Garfield Road and was on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a Morrisville Water & Light crew already there, and the branch down across the power lines wasn’t actually on fire. Firefighters directed traffic while lineworkers removed the problem.
March 11 at 6:40 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 100.
March 12 at 5:22 a.m., a smoke alarm was sounding near Pope Meadow Drive; firefighters found the cause, reset the alarm and all was well.
March 12 at 11:15 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Brooklyn Street.
March 20 at 11:05 p.m., a power line went down on Fairwood Parkway East; firefighters responded, then turned things over to Morrisville Water & Light.
March 21 at 2:05 a.m., a fire alarm was sounding at a Gray Farm Road home, but stopped before police arrived. Firefighters found no fire in the residence.
March 27 at 11:18 a.m., a smoke alarm on Lower Main Street was caused by burned food, residents said.
March 30 at 3:04 p.m., a malfunctioning alarm system caused a call on Upper Munson Avenue; there was no emergency