Morristown Fire Department calls for April: 9
April 9 at 3:51 p.m., alarm on Washington Highway, but there was no emergency.
April 11 at 2:40 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Stafford Avenue.
April 11 at 5:35 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 15.
April 19 at 1:13 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Vanasse Road.
April 19 at 3:06 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 100.
April 27 at 9:13 a.m., firefighters found no emergency at the Morrisville Plaza; a crew working on a sprinkler system there set off an alarm by accident.
April 27 at 8:36 p.m., after a lengthy investigation, firefighters found that a faulty stove was setting off a carbon monoxide alarm on Beacon Hill Road.
April 28 at 10:14 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Munson Avenue.
April 29 at 6:11 a.m., carbon monoxide alarm on Cote Hill Road. Firefighters told the homeowner to have his pellet stove checked.