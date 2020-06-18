Morristown Fire Department calls for May: 21
May 3 at 11:57 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on B Street.
May 3 at 1:55 p.m., an ATV caught fire just off Route 100; no one was injured and firefighters put out the fire.
May 3 at 3:12 p.m., a brush fire near Cochran Road was nearly out when firefighters arrived; they extinguished the last of it.
May 4 at 8:01 p.m., passersby thought Menard’s Family True Value was on fire, but it was just the heaters in the greenhouses there.
May 5 at 3:21 p.m., chimney fire on Cote Hill Road. Firefighters put out the fire and dismantled the chimney.
May 6 at 4:14 p.m., an apparent overdose was reported at Big Lots, but the call was canceled before firefighters arrived.
May 11 at 8:05 a.m., firefighters were called to assist Morristown EMS on Earl Grey Road, but the call was soon canceled.
May 15 at 1:35 p.m., Morristown firefighters covered the Hardwick fire station while firefighters from that town battled a blaze in Greensboro Bend.
May 15 at 9:59 a.m., single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
May 20 at 11:49 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Colonial Manor Road.
May 20 at 4:11 p.m., another single-car crash on Stagecoach Road; no injuries.
May 23 at 12:27 p.m., a propane leak on Morristown Corners Road was actually a valve that had been left open on a 100-pound tank.
May 24 at 9:04 p.m., firefighters from Hyde Park, Morristown and Stowe responded to Children’s Village Road, where an unpermitted burn started a brush fire. The fire was temporarily extinguished.
May 25 at 2:49 p.m., firefighters from the same three departments headed back to Children’s Village Road when the brush fire rekindled in a different area. Firefighters spent a total of about 10 hours battling the blaze over two days.
May 27 at 12:13 p.m., two-car crash on Route 100; no injuries.
May 28 at 8:34 a.m., severely overcooked food caused a fire alarm on Elmore Street.
May 29 at 3:43 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS in checking for carbon monoxide at a Washington Highway address.
May 29 at 7:48 p.m., a home just off Lawrence Farm Road may have been struck by lightning, but firefighters found no resulting problems.
May 30 at 9:42 a.m., a faulty pellet boiler caused a smoke alarm to sound at a Lower Main Street business.
May 30 at 10:56 p.m., someone pulled the fire alarm at a Park Street building.
May 31 at 7:24 p.m., two-car crash on Elmore Mountain Road; no injuries.