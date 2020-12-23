Morristown Fire Department calls for November: 10
Nov. 2 at 5:31 p.m., two-car crash in Jersey Heights; no serious injuries.
Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., there was no emergency in the Morrisville Plaza despite an alarm. A door was simply being replaced and the call for help was triggered by accident.
Nov. 10 at 9:16 a.m., work to replace the same door again triggered the alarm at the Morrisville Plaza.
Nov. 10 at 9:41 a.m., a Park Street resident called 911, but there was no real emergency.
Nov. 13 at 9:20 a.m., a tech working on the alarm system at Cumberland Farms accidently set it off.
Nov. 19 at 2:19 p.m., a faulty woodstove was the reason a carbon monoxide detector alarm at a Silver Ridge Road residence.
Nov. 19 at 10:16 p.m., firefighters from Stowe and Morristown responded to a structure fire in Stowe.
Nov. 25 at 1:49 p.m., no emergency at the Morrisville Plaza; a technician working on the alarm system set it off accidently.
Nov. 27 at 4:16 p.m., severely overcooked food caused the fire alarm to sound at a Park Street residence.
Nov. 30 at 6:25 a.m., firefighters assisted with traffic control after a two-car crash on Route 100 near Goeltz Road. No one was injured.
