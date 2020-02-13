Morristown Fire Department calls Jan. 1-31
Total calls: 23
Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 6:02 p.m., motor vehicle crash at Route 100 and Ryder Brook Road.
Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5:27 p.m., firefighters headed out to assist Morristown Emergency Medical Services, but the call for aid was soon canceled.
Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4:54 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS just off Route 12.
Monday, Jan. 6, at 11:41 p.m., single-car crash on Route 100.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2:45 p.m., single-car rollover on Randolph Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3:39 p.m., single-car rollover on Route 100.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 4:45 p.m., minor crash on Route 100.
Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2:59 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS at Price Chopper.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 5:02 p.m., false alarm on Sterling Valley Road.
Friday, Jan. 17, at 1:28 p.m., false fire alarm on Gallery Lane.
Friday, Jan. 17, at 2:14 p.m., another false alarm on Gallery Lane; firefighters determined it was due to a faulty sprinkler system.
Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:23 p.m., burned food set off the fire alarm at a residence just off Moren Loop.
Monday, Jan. 20, at 9:57 a.m., firefighters and police responded to an actual Dumpster fire at Wok N’ Roll on Northgate Avenue. The blaze was contained.
Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:57 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 100 for several hours, and several people were taken to Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8:39 a.m., an alarm was pulled by accident on Park Street.
Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8:49 a.m., two-car crash on Route 100 near Stancliff Road.
Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9:17 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Demars Road.
Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:58 p.m., sparks coming out of the exhaust for a pellet stove at Guy’s Farm and Yard weren’t signs of anything sinister or dangerous.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3:51 p.m., two-car crash at Stafford Avenue and the Route 100 bypass.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 4:18 p.m., a chimney fire spread into a wall at a home just off Route 100. Firefighters opened up the wall and put the blaze out.
Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:43 a.m., a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at a Route 15 residence. Firefighters investigated, then turned the matter over to technicians from Bourne’s Energy.
Thursday, Jan. 30, at 12:37 p.m., assisting Morristown EMS, a firefighter drove an ambulance on a call.
Friday, Jan. 31, at 12:12 p.m., assisted police and technicians with a faulty boiler at the police station.