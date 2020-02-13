Morristown Fire Department calls Jan. 1-31

Total calls: 23

Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 6:02 p.m., motor vehicle crash at Route 100 and Ryder Brook Road.

Thursday, Jan. 2, at 5:27 p.m., firefighters headed out to assist Morristown Emergency Medical Services, but the call for aid was soon canceled.

Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4:54 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS just off Route 12.

Monday, Jan. 6, at 11:41 p.m., single-car crash on Route 100.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2:45 p.m., single-car rollover on Randolph Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3:39 p.m., single-car rollover on Route 100.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 4:45 p.m., minor crash on Route 100.

Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2:59 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS at Price Chopper.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 5:02 p.m., false alarm on Sterling Valley Road.

Friday, Jan. 17, at 1:28 p.m., false fire alarm on Gallery Lane.

Friday, Jan. 17, at 2:14 p.m., another false alarm on Gallery Lane; firefighters determined it was due to a faulty sprinkler system.

Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:23 p.m., burned food set off the fire alarm at a residence just off Moren Loop.

Monday, Jan. 20, at 9:57 a.m., firefighters and police responded to an actual Dumpster fire at Wok N’ Roll on Northgate Avenue. The blaze was contained.

Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:57 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 100 for several hours, and several people were taken to Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8:39 a.m., an alarm was pulled by accident on Park Street.

Thursday, Jan. 23, at 8:49 a.m., two-car crash on Route 100 near Stancliff Road.

Thursday, Jan. 23, at 9:17 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Demars Road.

Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:58 p.m., sparks coming out of the exhaust for a pellet stove at Guy’s Farm and Yard weren’t signs of anything sinister or dangerous.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3:51 p.m., two-car crash at Stafford Avenue and the Route 100 bypass.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 4:18 p.m., a chimney fire spread into a wall at a home just off Route 100. Firefighters opened up the wall and put the blaze out.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:43 a.m., a carbon monoxide alarm sounded at a Route 15 residence. Firefighters investigated, then turned the matter over to technicians from Bourne’s Energy.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 12:37 p.m., assisting Morristown EMS, a firefighter drove an ambulance on a call.

Friday, Jan. 31, at 12:12 p.m., assisted police and technicians with a faulty boiler at the police station.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.