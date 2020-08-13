Morristown Fire Department calls for June: 23
June 2 at 2:46 p.m., no emergency on Lake Lamoille Drive, despite a blaring fire alarm.
June 4 at 12:23 a.m., firefighters headed out to assist Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Weslang Road, but police responded to the request for aid first.
June 4 at 1:08 a.m., firefighters were the ones to assist Morristown EMS less than an hour later, this time on Bliss Hill Road.
June 4 at 10:25 a.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Center Road.
June 8 at 3:02 p.m., mulch caught fire in the Northgate Plaza parking lot, but firefighters quickly put the small blaze out.
June 10 at 8:28 a.m., firefighters provided traffic control after a crash on the Route 100 bypass.
June 10 at 12:41 p.m., a dirty detector was the cause of the carbon monoxide alarm sounding on Randolph Road.
June 11 at 11:06 a.m., firefighters aren’t sure what caused the false fire alarm at a Mountain View Meadows home.
June 11 at 12:14 p.m., the same alarm went off again on Mountain View Meadows Road; there was no emergency this time, either, so firefighters asked the property manager to fix the problem.
June 12 at 2:19 p.m., a campfire got out of control on 1st Street but was mostly out when firefighters arrived.
June 12 at 7:10 p.m., assisted Northern Emergency Medical Services at Oxbow Riverfront Park.
June 14 at 6:33 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Weslang Road.
June 15 at 10:52 a.m., the smell of propane at a Bridge Street address was due to an empty tank in the area.
June 16 at 5:58 p.m., the smell of propane wafted on Mud City Loop; firefighters weren’t sure why this time, so they shut the gas off.
June 16 at 11:23 p.m., single-car crash at the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A.
June 18 at 9:45 p.m., someone burned some food in their kitchen just off Congress Street, setting off the fire alarm.
June 20 at 10:54 a.m., there was no emergency at a Park Street locale; someone had just pulled the fire alarm.
June 21 at 12:56 p.m., a belt that burned out was the cause of the fire alarm on Washington Highway.
June 21 at 2:13 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 100.
June 21 at 2:53 p.m., the power was out on the second floor of a Clark Avenue building, so firefighters reset the breaker.
June 26 at 8:22 p.m., there was no fire at a Center Road address, so firefighters reset the fire alarm.
June 27 at 2:13 p.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road.
June 30 at 7:41 a.m., there was no emergency or fire at a Park Street residence; firefighters reset the alarm.
