Morristown Fire Department calls for August: 19
Aug. 4 at 7:26 p.m., high winds dropped a tree on power lines near the intersection of Randolph and Goeltz roads. Firefighters made sure no fires started while Morrisville Water & Light crews repaired the damage.
Aug. 4 at 8:28 p.m., another tree went down on power lines, this time on Washington Highway.
Aug. 4 at 11:26 p.m., false CO alarm sounding on Cottage Street.
Aug. 5 at 8:27 p.m., assisted the Elmore Fire Department with a fire that claimed the life of one man in that town.
Aug. 5 at 8:53 p.m., a two-car crash closed down, then reduced Route 100 to one lane, but no one was seriously injured in the crash.
Aug. 7 at 6:17 a.m., firefighters assisted Morristown police at the scene of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 7 at 4:18 p.m., false fire alarm sounding on Main Street.
Aug. 12 at 3:50 p.m., steam was the reason a fire alarm was sounding at Copley Hospital.
Aug. 13 at 8:46 p.m., firefighters responded with police to the area near the intersection of Walton and Morristown Corners roads, where someone hit a utility pole.
Aug. 13 at 9:34 p.m., firefighters had to clean up about one gallon of gasoline after a spill at Cumberland Farms.
Aug. 17 at 9:56 p.m., dead batteries caused a CO alarm to sound on Pope Meadow Drive; firefighters cleared the house and put new batteries in the alarm.
Aug. 18 at 8:55 a.m., someone hit a fire alarm by accident on Washington Highway.
Aug. 19 at 9:53 a.m., firefighters assisted police with traffic control on Brooklyn Street.
Aug. 20 at 11:04 a.m., a fire alarm thought to be sounding on Portland Street was actually just a lift operating outside the building on Main Street.
Aug. 27 at 7:27 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Washington Highway.
Aug. 28 at 12:17 p.m., someone was doing some soldering on Mountain View Meadow Road and accidentally set off the fire alarm.
Aug. 30 at 6:23 p.m., assisted Stowe EMS on Clark Avenue.
Aug. 31 at 5:27 p.m., firefighters headed to Walton Road to assist Morristown EMS there, but the call for aid was soon canceled.
Aug. 31 at 5:47 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Upper Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.