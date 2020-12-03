Morristown Fire Department calls for October 1-11
Oct. 1 at 10:53 a.m., a fuel spill on Harrel Street wasn’t a major problem; only a small amount of diesel spilled on the side of Harrel Street near Blow & Cote.
Oct. 5 at 12:15 p.m., a fire alarm on Stagecoach Road wasn’t a harbinger of any major emergency.
Oct. 6 at 3:32 p.m., false fire alarm on Upper Main Street, as firefighters found no smoke and no hot spots.
Oct. 8 at 1:47 a.m., people living on Sterling Valley Road smelled something suspicious, but firefighters found nothing to cause concern.
Oct. 8 at 5:59 a.m., a truck crashed into a utility pole on Upper Main Street. Firefighters responded, but soon headed back to the station.
Oct. 9 at 5:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a Washington Highway locale, where the fire alarm was sounding. While there, they discovered carbon monoxide in the building, so they aired it out and turned it over to workers from the fuel company.
Oct. 9 at 11:34 p.m., a chimney fire on Sterling Valley Road eventually spread and started a partial structure fire before firefighters got it under control.
Oct. 11 at 5:29 p.m., the smell of something electrical burning at North Country Animal League warranted a call, but firefighters didn’t find anything wrong and turned the building over to service techs for their own inspection.
