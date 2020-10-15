Morristown Fire Department calls for September: 11
Sept. 1 at 7:59 a.m., a tenant at a Park Street residence called in a fire alarm. Firefighters found no problems and cleared the building.
Sept. 3 at 11:29 a.m., firefighters responded with police and other emergency personnel to a plane crash at the Morrisville-Stowe airport, as reported last month.
Sept. 3 at 5:50 p.m., a Ross Hill Road resident thought an alarm was sounding. It didn’t appear to be when firefighters arrived.
Sept. 9 at 12:32 a.m., no one was seriously injured when a truck struck a Randolph Road home.
Sept. 14 at 9:05 p.m., a faulty detector was the reason a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding on Pope Meadow Drive.
Sept. 16 at 2:37 a.m., another carbon monoxide detector was sounding, this time on Washington Highway. This one went off because it had been wiped down during cleaning, and there was no emergency.
Sept. 16 at 12:25 p.m., firefighters were toned out to assist Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Route 15, but the request for aid was soon canceled.
Sept. 18 at 5:17 p.m., mulch that caught fire near Kinney Drugs was put out with a watering can.
Sept. 20 at 1:55 p.m., assisted Northern Emergency Medical Services on Weslang Road.
Sept. 28 at 3:44 p.m. firefighters made sure a brush pile fire that had gotten a little out of control and was causing concern was put out on Adams Way.
Sept. 30 at 2:09 a.m., single-vehicle crash on Goeltz Road, near Whiskey Run. No one was found in the vehicle when firefighters and police arrived.
