Morristown Fire Department calls for October 15-29
Oct. 15 at 5:36 p.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Route 100 and Ryder Brook Road.
Oct. 17 at 9:39 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Carroll Mountain Lane.
Oct. 17 at 2:20 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a single-car rollover on Stagecoach Road.
Oct. 18 at 10:36 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS just off Route 100.
Oct. 20 at 3:53 p.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and the Route 100 bypass. Firefighters helped clean up the debris and run traffic control while police investigated after one driver fled the scene.
Oct. 24 at 9:23 p.m., the fire alarm Washington Highway was caused by a sprinkler system malfunction.
Oct. 25 at 8:58 a.m., false alarm on Morristown Corners Road.
Oct. 27 at 4:14 p.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Routes 15 and 15A. Firefighters helped clean up the mess and direct traffic.
Oct. 29 at 9:31 a.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Morristown Corners Road and Route 100. Firefighters assisted police on scene.
