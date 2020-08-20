Morristown Fire Department calls for July: 19
July 1 at 4:16 p.m., smoke in the basement of an East High Street home was caused by some kids accidentally discharging a fire extinguisher.
July 3 at 5:59 p.m., assisted Northern Emergency Medical Services on Randolph Road.
July 4 at 1:47 p.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on George Street.
July 7 at 12:25 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Private Ridges Road.
July 10 at 5:11 p.m., a child pulled the fire alarm at an Upper Main Street address.
July 13 at 4:16 p.m., firefighters helped a dog trapped in the Lamoille River near Cadys Falls get out of the water.
July 15 at 10:15 a.m., burned food was the cause of a fire alarm on Lower Main Street.
July 15 at 11:21 p.m., firefighters assisted Morristown EMS on Route 100, but the call for aid was canceled before they arrived on scene.
July 17 at 10:29 a.m., firefighters could find no cause for concern at a Lower Main Street building, so they reset the alarm and turned the matter over to maintenance.
July 18 at 10:16 a.m., a burn pile on Center Road was left unattended; firefighters put it out.
July 19 at 8:05 p.m., assisted Morristown EMS on Route 15.
July 19 at 8:13 p.m., the smell of propane was in the air at an Elmore Street address because the building was actually out of propane.
July 21 at 9:05 p.m., a water leak set off the alarm at a Sterling Valley Road home; firefighters reset the alarm.
July 23 at 10:50 a.m., burned food caused another fire alarm to sound, this time on Portland Street.
July 24 at 4:42 p.m., single-car crash on Stagecoach Road; no one was injured, but a utility pole was damaged.
July 27 at 4:17 a.m., a faulty fire alarm got firefighters out of bed for a call on Gray Farm Road, but there was no emergency.
July 29 at 12:53 p.m., firefighters found no evidence of carbon monoxide at a Godfrey Lane residence, so they reset the alarm and left.
July 30 at 11:55 a.m., single-car rollover on Sterling Valley Road; no one was injured.
July 31 at 7:19 p.m., a faulty carbon monoxide detector went off on Brooklyn Street but there was no danger or emergency.
