Total calls: 11

Monday, Dec. 2, at 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car crash at Route 15 and Houle Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 6, at 4:41 p.m., the smell of propane at a Bridge Street residence warranted a call to the fire department.

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:44 p.m., firefighters put out a pellet stove fire at a Berry Avenue home.

Monday, Dec. 9, at 9:05 a.m., single-car crash on Elmore Street.

Monday, Dec. 9, at 4:50 p.m., an alarm was sounding on Lower Main Street, but there was no emergency.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:51 a.m., the smell of propane was wafting through the air again, this time on Walton Road, warranting a visit by the fire department.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8:08 a.m., assisted Morristown Emergency Medical Services on Harrel Street.

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:25 p.m., slippery road conditions led to a two-car crash on Route 100.

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5:09 p.m., firefighters were still at the earlier crash on Route 100 and responded quickly when a single car slid off the road nearby.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 4:05 p.m., as reported in the police blotter last month, poor road conditions contributed to a two-car crash on Route 100. Several people were injured, some severely, and one was eventually transported to University of Vermont Medical Center.

Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:46 a.m., a fire broke out in the blower of the heating system at a Washington Highway residence.

