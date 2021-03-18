Morristown police say a lone robber demanded money from a clerk at Cumberland Farms, 20 Upper Main St., on Sunday, March 14, 5:22 a.m., and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.
The clerk was uninjured.
Officers from Morristown and Stowe, and Lamoille County sheriff’s deputies responded to the robbery. The case is under investigation, said officer Peter Hughes.
