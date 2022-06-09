A Jeffersonville man who allegedly shot at a car during a fit of road rage in April turned himself over to police last week and was arraigned on half a dozen criminal charges before being released to his wife, who will act as his custodian.

Jermaine A. Morris, 41, is accused of speeding up on and tailgating a couple as they were out for a leisurely drive and then shooting at them after a brief roadside altercation between Morris and the driver of the other car.

According to a Vermont State Police, the couple was out for a late-morning drive on April 18 to check out real estate near Edwards and Smugglers View roads in Jeffersonville, when Morris pulled out of a driveway they passed and sped up and started tailgating them.

The other driver told police he pulled over and got out of the car and confronted Morris, who started yelling at him and grabbing him by the sweatshirt. The other driver said he punched Morris in the face and pinned him on the ground to neutralize him until Morris said he “was done,” and was let go.

The other driver said Morris then got back in his car and tried to ram him, but he was able to dive out of the way, and Morris left the scene.

However, as the couple drove away, they said Morris returned, driving erratically behind their car through a residential neighborhood. They said Morris then stuck a gun out the window and fired off roughly five rounds at their truck.

Police searched the area and found a single 9mm shell casing in the area the alleged victims said the shooting took place, between two homes on Edwards Road. They also reviewed the 911 call and a voicemail from the other driver and his dad and could hear him and his girlfriend, panicked and crying.

On April 27 troopers secured a search warrant and searched Morris’s home, while his wife cooperated. She told police Morris had been in New York since the 18th — the day of the alleged road rage incident. Morris’s gun was not in his gun safe.

A day later, the state issued a warrant for Morris’s arrest, and he turned himself in last week.

At this arraignment June 1, Morris pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of careless or negligent driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He was released on $15,000 bail — after Judge Michael Harris reduced it from $25,000 — and the court allowed Morris’s wife to act as his custodian as the case proceeds.

According to Morristown Police Department logs, in 2019, a 37-year-old Jermaine Morris of Jeffersonville was accused of simple assault. Lamoille County prosecutor Aliena Gerhard confirmed it is the same person but no charges were filed.

The felony aggravated assault charges against Morris each carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.