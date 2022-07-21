A Hyde Park man accused of stealing a vehicle in Newport and ramming a different vehicle on his way out of town was picked up by police after he allegedly crashed into a house roughly 20 miles down the road.
Jamie Bocash, 42, pleaded not guilty last week in Orleans County Superior Court to a felony charge of aggravated driving without owner consent and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless or gross negligent driving, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash.
According to court documents, Bocash stole a 2020 Lincoln SUV from an office on East Main Street in Newport City just before noon on July 8. The vehicle’s owner said she was able to track its location with a cellphone app, but police also had other clues to help them.
According to police, shortly after the Lincoln was reported stolen, a different person reported being rammed by that same Lincoln. The other driver was able to snap some photos of the vehicle, and police said one of the photos showed Bocash nearly hitting a woman on a sidewalk.
Another witness told police a black Lincoln hit the guardrails on Highland Avenue and was speeding away toward North Troy.
The owner’s cellphone app soon showed the vehicle on Route 100 in Lowell and, soon after, police received a report of a black Lincoln smashing into a house on Route 100. Witnesses told police Bocash then fled the scene on foot.
Police found him about 400 yards down the road, limping, and took him into custody. Police say Bocash was slurring his speech so badly and kept nodding off that they gave him a dose of the anti-opioid drug Narcan to revive him.
