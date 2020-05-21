An alleged bicycle theft was just one of several run-ins that Tyler Foster had with the law last week.

Foster, 25, listed as transient, was charged with retail theft on Monday, May 11, at 1:03 p.m. — allegedly stealing a girls bicycle from Big Lots in the Morrisville Plaza.

The week before, on Friday, May 8, police were called to Community National Bank, where Foster was found sleeping in the lobby just after 7 a.m. Police asked him to leave.

On Wednesday, May 13, police were called to the Sunset Motor Inn at 6:21 a.m., where Foster was asleep in the lobby. Foster left, but an hour later Aubuchon Hardware called, asking for help getting him out of the store.

The officer who dealt with Foster at Aubuchon also served him with no-trespassing orders for Community National Bank and the Sunset Motor Inn.

According to police, Foster has been served with no-trespass orders for a plethora of businesses across Lamoille County, and he’s been arrested over a dozen times in the past year.

